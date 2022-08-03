ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

WAFF

Man arrested on murder charge in Jackson County

Man cuts homeowners after they found him in their closet. Commissioner Hill says construction will start at the end of the month, but crews are already out there. Many schools need substitute teachers as class is back in session. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, David Little, talks about his...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office held active shooter training at Asbury High

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies were at Asbury High School practicing their response to an active shooting situation. Sheriff Phil Sims said simulating the unthinkable allows his deputies to practice the skills they have to protect students. The scenario had an active shooter enter a classroom, take hostages and wait for police officers to respond.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Seven-year-old boy critically injured in ATV accident

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Lieutenant Brandon Silvey at Decatur and Rescue, a 7-year-old boy was brought to Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 6 following an ATV accident. The boy is being prepared for a helicopter flight to Children’s of Alabama - Birmingham. WAFF 48 will keep you...
DECATUR, AL
Scottsboro, AL
Scottsboro, AL
WAFF

Three arrested after drug bust at Scottsboro tattoo shop

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents, deputies and the Scottsboro Police Department served a search warrant at 929 South Broad St at the SKN WORKS Tattoo shop. During the course of the search, officers and deputies located Meth, Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Suboxone,...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested for theft of catalytic converters

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On June 28 the Decatur Police Department received a report from Cornerstone Baptist Church about the theft of two catalytic converters from a church vehicle at 3211 Spring Avenue SW. On July 24, DPD received a report from Shelton’s Funeral Home about the attempted theft of...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Pedestrian hit and killed in Dekalb County

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - At 9:10 p.m. Thursday night a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Pedro Cazares-Castaneda, 50. Cazares-Castaneda was standing in the roadway when he was struck by a grey SUV. Cazares-Castaneda was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

2 more inmates injured at Limestone Correctional Facility

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two more inmates were injured from inmate-on-inmate assaults at the Limestone Correctional Facility this week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Ray, 42, was injured on Aug. 3 after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon. Ray was treated for his injuries at the health care unit.
HARVEST, AL
WAFF

Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive

Former Athens City Schools official sentenced for role in fraud scheme. Former Athens City Schools official sentenced for role in fraud scheme. 20-year-old arrested for burglarizing Scottsboro High School. Updated: 5 hours ago. Treyden Mills is also believed to be connected to multiple acts of vandalism. Madison County Schools return...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home during a reported barricade situation on Tuesday. Brenda Brown, the homeowner, said authorities were looking for her son, Toney Brown. She says her son was not home when the SWAT team arrived. She said she offered to take authorities through her home, but police still used force to search through it.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
WAFF

Decatur VICE arrests man for sale of narcotics

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested a man who is accused of selling narcotics in the community. Throughout the month of July, the Decatur Police Department received multiple complaints regarding drug sales in the 100 block of 5th Ave. SW. According to the Decatur Police Department, Kendrick...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests

At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

One person injured in Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A mishap occurred during the fireworks show following the Huntsville Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies game at Toyota Field on 500 Trash Panda Way in Madison, AL. Don Webster with Huntsville Medical Service Inc. (HEMSI) says that one person was transported to Madison Hospital with non-life-threatening...
MADISON, AL
iheart.com

Madison County Assistant District Attorney Resigns After Two OD At His Home

Nelson, N.Y - A Madison County Assistant District Attorney has resigned after two people OD'd at their home. Madison County Deputies were called to 2739 Tuscarora Road in the Town of Nelson. They discovered that it was the home of Bradley Moses at for two people who were unresponsive. Both people received multiple doses of Narcan ,were hospitalized and released.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Limestone Correctional Facility warden retires

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The warden at Limestone Correctional Facility officially retired on Aug. 1, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. The ADOC spokesperson said Deborah Toney had been on mandatory leave since March 21. Following her retirement, wardens Chadwick Crabtree and William Streeter were placed in charge of Limestone Correctional Facility.
HARVEST, AL
WAFF

Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit seized over one pound of fentanyl while executing search warrants on Aug. 2. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Carter O’Bryan Lyle, 31, and Shakeria Alandrea King were both...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Three arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Serve raid

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday afternoon, several federal agents including Secret Service and ATF agents were at Joe’s Pawn Shop, located at 11411 HWY 431 South in Albertville, Alabama. Wanderine Campbell, 75, and Santo Andres, 21 were arrested at 3:08 p.m. Both are charged with buying/receiving stolen property....
ALBERTVILLE, AL

