Verona woman sentenced to federal prison for her role with the HDS drug trafficking gang

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two Pittsburgh police officers were injured while trying to make an arrest on the South Side Friday afternoon.Police said one officer suffered a possible fractured risk and the other was cut on the face. Officers tried to arrest a man who was reportedly acting violently and making threats on East Carson Street between 13th and 14th streets just before 3 p.m. When officers approached him, police said he started to fight him and continued to struggle as he was taken down to the ground. The suspect, who police didn't identify, was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO