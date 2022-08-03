Verona woman sentenced to federal prison for her role with the HDS drug trafficking gang

Read on triblive.com
McKees Rocks woman accused in infant's overdose faces more charges
A McKees Rocks grandmother already on the run after her infant grandson allegedly overdosed under her care faces additional charges after two more children for whom she cared tested positive for drugs, according to police. Robbie Boyer, 47, remains wanted in connection with a July 31 incident in which her...
WFMJ.com
Lawrence County man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for distributing cocaine in New Castle
A Lawrence County man has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison and five years of supervised release for distributing cocaine in New Castle. Thirty-seven-year-old Dondi Searcy Jr. was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 teens charged in New Kensington homicide appear before judge for welfare hearings
Two of the five teens in custody and charged as adults in the July homicide of a man in New Kensington appeared before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. on Friday. The hearings for Amir Kennedy, 14, and Avian Molter, 15, were held to check on their welfare as required by the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police arrest woman in Homewood double shooting
A 20-year-old Wilkinsburg woman was jailed in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting of two 18-year-old women in Homewood, Pittsburgh police said. The detectives from the violent crime unit arrested Temani Lewis, 20, for shooting the women in the back in the 7400 block of Stranahan Street around 11:15 a.m., police said.
Judge rules appeal in Jeannette murder, arson case filed decades late
A Jeannette man serving three consecutive life sentences for setting the 1993 fire to his home that killed his wife and two children was decades late in filing his appeal, a Westmoreland County judge ruled. James Young, now 55, claims his conviction on three counts of first-degree murder was based...
Penn Township man accused of killing father, aunt, now accused of attacking jail guard
A Penn Township man accused of killing his father and aunt was arraigned Thursday on police accusations that he attacked a guard at the Westmoreland County Prison, according to court papers. Neal M. Hubish, 42, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and institutional vandalism. Westmoreland County detectives said Hubish...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bloomfield man charged in connection with deadly drug overdoses
A Bloomfield man faces charges after police said he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to three people who died of overdoses last summer. James Hamlett, 43, was taken to Allegheny County Jail after being denied bail Thursday, with District Judge Eileen Conroy calling him a “threat to the community” in court records.
Washington County clerk of courts found guilty of direct criminal contempt
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge found Washington County Clerk of Courts Brenda Davis guilty of direct criminal contempt.The judge then sentenced her to serve between 15 days and six months in prison, along with a $5,000 fine. The judge found her guilty of defying his administrative orders in late November to transfer juvenile court files out of her office.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police make arrest in fatal July 1 Hazelwood shooting
Pittsburgh police have made an arrest in the case of a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood on July 1. The city’s Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said police have charged 22-year-old Quentin Primus with criminal homicide; aggravated assault; recklessly endangering another person; criminal attempt homicide; persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms; and carrying a firearm without a license.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Military service sways judge in gun case sentencing
A Mt. Pleasant man would have been given more jail time on a firearms conviction if he weren’t a wounded veteran, a judge said. Prosecutors argued for multiple consecutive sentences that totaled more than 40 years behind bars be imposed against Michael Charles Lint, 36, for convictions to charges that he illegally possessed nine firearms in 2019.
Homemade explosives found in Westmoreland County house as police execute search warrant
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police serving a search warrant at a suspect’s home in Westmoreland County found much more than they were looking for Wednesday. Police said they discovered not only guns and ammunition inside the home of Roger Williams, but also found dozens of homemade explosive devices.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland prison guard union president charged in domestic violence case in North Irwin
The president of the union that represents guards at Westmoreland County Prison is charged with strangulation and other related offenses after an alleged domestic violence incident last weekend in North Irwin. Scott Allen Kennedy, 40, was arraigned earlier this week by North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware and released on...
wtae.com
Former W&J basketball coach sentenced to 20 years after admitting to threatening young girls
A former Washington County college basketball coach who was accused of threatening young girls on social media and trying to extort them has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Investigators said 29-year-old Jacob Kolonis, who once coached at Washington and Jefferson College, lived in both Washington and Blair counties.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Suspect arrested in shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side in May
A Munhall man has been arrested in connection with an exchange of gunfire that wounded three people, including the suspect, on the city’s South Side in May. The suspect, Shawn Johnson, Jr., 23, was arrested on a firearms violation warrant for a shooting that occurred in the 1700 block of E. Carson Street around 3 a.m. May 22, police said.
Pittsburgh police officers accused of stealing time expected to return to force
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that two city of Pittsburgh Police officers accused of stealing time, may soon be returned to the force. It’s unclear if they will face any disciplinary action. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave back in April after allegations that they falsified time cards. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle broke the initial story in April.
PSP investigating shooting at Aliquippa Police Department building
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — State police are asking for help finding the person who fired shots at a police building more than a month ago. Investigators say just after 12:01 a.m. on July 1, someone fired multiple rounds at the police station in Aliquippa. “I’m just so angry about the...
Pittsburgh police investigating back-to-back carjacking incidents on same block
PITTSBURGH — Back-to-back attempted carjackings have happened on the same block. “It’s scary, especially since a lot of the time I’m loading all the kids in the car by myself and what if that happens to me and I’ve got all the kids in the car?” wondered Karmen Hall, who lives nearby.
pghcitypaper.com
Court watchers wear white at probation hearing to protest judge's conduct
Volunteer court watchers dressed in white filed into Judge Anthony Mariani's common pleas courtroom this morning in protest of his conduct toward defendants. The demonstration was coordinated by staff from the Abolitionist Law Center and the family of Gerald Thomas who died earlier this year aged 26 after collapsing in Allegheny County Jail. Both have independently filed complaints against Mariani, one of which accuses the judge of “impatient, undignified, and discourteous behavior” towards defendants.
Execution of convicted killer Danny Lee Hill faces more roadblocks
Danny Lee Hill's execution remains on hold as another round of appeals makes its way through court.
2 Pittsburgh officers injured while trying to arrest suspect on South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two Pittsburgh police officers were injured while trying to make an arrest on the South Side Friday afternoon.Police said one officer suffered a possible fractured risk and the other was cut on the face. Officers tried to arrest a man who was reportedly acting violently and making threats on East Carson Street between 13th and 14th streets just before 3 p.m. When officers approached him, police said he started to fight him and continued to struggle as he was taken down to the ground. The suspect, who police didn't identify, was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
