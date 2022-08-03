ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office held active shooter training at Asbury High

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies were at Asbury High School practicing their response to an active shooting situation. Sheriff Phil Sims said simulating the unthinkable allows his deputies to practice the skills they have to protect students. The scenario had an active shooter enter a classroom, take hostages and wait for police officers to respond.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Pedestrian hit and killed in Dekalb County

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - At 9:10 p.m. Thursday night a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Pedro Cazares-Castaneda, 50. Cazares-Castaneda was standing in the roadway when he was struck by a grey SUV. Cazares-Castaneda was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsboro, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Athens, AL
City
Madison, AL
WAFF

Man arrested on murder charge in Jackson County

Man cuts homeowners after they found him in their closet. Commissioner Hill says construction will start at the end of the month, but crews are already out there. Many schools need substitute teachers as class is back in session. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, David Little, talks about his...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One person injured in Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A mishap occurred during the fireworks show following the Huntsville Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies game at Toyota Field on 500 Trash Panda Way in Madison, AL. Don Webster with Huntsville Medical Service Inc. (HEMSI) says that one person was transported to Madison Hospital with non-life-threatening...
MADISON, AL
WDEF

Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing

FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
FLAT ROCK, AL
WAFF

Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home during a reported barricade situation on Tuesday. Brenda Brown, the homeowner, said authorities were looking for her son, Toney Brown. She says her son was not home when the SWAT team arrived. She said she offered to take authorities through her home, but police still used force to search through it.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Fraud#Violent Crime
WAFF

Seven-year-old boy critically injured in ATV accident

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Lieutenant Brandon Silvey at Decatur and Rescue, a 7-year-old boy was brought to Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 6 following an ATV accident. The boy is being prepared for a helicopter flight to Children’s of Alabama - Birmingham. WAFF 48 will keep you...
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

2 more inmates injured at Limestone Correctional Facility

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two more inmates were injured from inmate-on-inmate assaults at the Limestone Correctional Facility this week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Ray, 42, was injured on Aug. 3 after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon. Ray was treated for his injuries at the health care unit.
HARVEST, AL
WAFF

Three arrested after drug bust at Scottsboro tattoo shop

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents, deputies and the Scottsboro Police Department served a search warrant at 929 South Broad St at the SKN WORKS Tattoo shop. During the course of the search, officers and deputies located Meth, Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Suboxone,...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested for theft of catalytic converters

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On June 28 the Decatur Police Department received a report from Cornerstone Baptist Church about the theft of two catalytic converters from a church vehicle at 3211 Spring Avenue SW. On July 24, DPD received a report from Shelton’s Funeral Home about the attempted theft of...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Limestone Correctional Facility warden retires

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The warden at Limestone Correctional Facility officially retired on Aug. 1, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. The ADOC spokesperson said Deborah Toney had been on mandatory leave since March 21. Following her retirement, wardens Chadwick Crabtree and William Streeter were placed in charge of Limestone Correctional Facility.
HARVEST, AL
tvliving.com

Payton Walker attempts a police obstacle course

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are you thinking about a career change? Well, the Huntsville Police Department is hosting an obstacle course open house on Saturday. This is an informal meet-and-greet as visitors are encouraged to try out the obstacle course. The open house is from 8 - 10...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur VICE arrests man for sale of narcotics

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested a man who is accused of selling narcotics in the community. Throughout the month of July, the Decatur Police Department received multiple complaints regarding drug sales in the 100 block of 5th Ave. SW. According to the Decatur Police Department, Kendrick...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Man cuts homeowners after they found him in their closet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hunstville Police Department responded to a call that came in at 1:07 p.m. Friday afternoon about a cutting suspect. HPD is currently searching the 6600 block of Steeplechase Drive. Homeowners of the residence discovered a black male hiding in their closet, the male cut two...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy