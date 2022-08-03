ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘What You Can Expect Them to Do Is Be Fighting for Those Four Trophies’ - John Barnes on Quadruple Chances

By Matty Orme
Last season saw Liverpool play every game possible, reaching and winning both domestic cup finals before defeat in the Uefa Champions League final in Paris, aswell as this Liverpool also took the Premier League title to the final day, coming closer to winning the quadruple than any team ever has before. Liverpool legend John Barnes expects more of the same looking ahead to the upcoming campaign.

In an exclusive interview with Bonus Code Bets Liverpool legend Barnes fears that Klopp's side could see a repeat of last season falling short at the final hurdle "The way they play with their level of consistency means that come the end of the season, it could be close but they may win none.

"They may lose the Premier League like the last game of the season, they might not win the Champions League, you can’t expect them to win four trophies. But, what you can expect them to do is be fighting for those four trophies right til the last games of the season and that’s what I expect them to do."

Barnes added that although he does believe that Liverpool could become the first English side to achieve this, he does not think it will happen "So to think will they do the quadruple? No, as they didn’t do it last year. Manchester City could do the quadruple this year, so could Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

"Liverpool can do it but so can three or four other teams but I don’t think any team will win the quadruple."

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

