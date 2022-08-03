ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mason Rudolph Gets First-Team Reps

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpJp5_0h3k9LMP00

The Pittsburgh Steelers had starter reps to another veteran.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made more changes to their quarterback rotation, giving Mason Rudolph first-team reps with Mitchell Trubisky for the first time during training camp.

Rudolph and Trubisky split reps just about down the middle, with Trubisky taking seven-shots work and then the two splitting time the rest of the day.

Pickett moved back to the third-team after spending the last two days with the twos. Chris Oladokun is still yet to take a rep.

Statbook

Mitch Trubisky: 16/23

Trubisky threw his first touchdown of seven-shots, fining Anthony Miller in the endzone. The next throw, he hit George Pickens near the corner but the rookie dropped it as he stretched out. He completed seven-straight passes before a Jace Sternberger drop.

Trubisky finished the going 5/7 with a touchdown in a two-minute drill.

Mason Rudolph: 14/23

Rudolph threw two touchdowns during seven-shots, before remaining pretty even the rest of the day. During team drills, he went 4/8 before finishing the afternoon 5/9 in two minute drill.

Kenny Pickett: 9/12

Pickett moved back down to the third-team and ended the day pretty hot. After throwing a touchdown in seven-shots, he went 1/4 in 11-on-11s but dealt with a Javon McKinley drop. Ended finished 7/7.

Two-Minute Drill

Trubisky and Rudolph each ran a two-minute drill to end practice, with Trubisky leading the team to a touchdown and Rudolph's group being stalled at the seven yard-line.

Trubisky started with a 10-yard pass to George Pickens, followed by a six-yard find to Calvin Austin. With 51 seconds on the clock, he threw it incomplete to Cody White on the sideline and followed up with a third-down completion to Benny Snell for four yards.

He found Austin over the middle on the next play for 15-yards and the offense called their only timeout. The next throw, Trubisky went to the endzone for White but missed. He stepped up on the next play to find Pickens for six.

Rudolph started somewhat the same, finding Steven Simms for seven yards on first down and Gunner Olszewski on a crossing route the next play. He then hit Kevin Rader down the middle for a 13-yard pass and McFarland for a three-yard dump off afterwards.

The offense spiked the ball, and then Jace Sternberger dropped a pass on the next play.

Rudolph hit Olszewski again for 12 yards, setting up first-and-goal from the seven yard line with 11 seconds left. However, the offense couldn't get in, with Rudolph throwing an incompletion to Simms and then tossing it into a crowd on the final play.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Growing Belief Steelers Sign Diontae Johnson By Week 1

T.J. Watt Fired Up at Training Camp

Robert Spillane Details What Brian Flores Has Added to the Linebackers

Jaylen Warren Taking Advantage of Najee Harris Absence

Three Steelers Nearing Return From Injury

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mitch Trubisky is Struggling

Steelers Camp Takeaways: Jaylen Warren, Mark Robinson Starting to Impress

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
ClutchPoints

Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Rader
Person
Brian Mason
Person
George Mason
The Spun

Cowboys Activate Wide Receiver Before Practice On Thursday

The Dallas Cowboys have activated rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. Drummond, who had a breakout season at Ole Miss in 2021, will now have a chance to impress the Cowboys' coaching staff in training camp. Considering the team is a bit shorthanded at...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout

The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office

A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL

Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan

It was a full-speed Friday for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints. CMC is appreciative of the approach as he enters the season looking to avoid the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Steelers Qb Camp Notebook#The Pittsburgh Steelers
ClutchPoints

Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp

On July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday. Via Brooke Pryor: Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the NFI list […] The post Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Concerning Injury News

This Thursday's practice session may go down as a costly one for the Baltimore Ravens. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum left practice an hour early after suffering a lower leg injury. Linderbaum reportedly grabbed his leg during a running drill. He then slowly left...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Tony Buzbee vaguely hints at potential litigation against the NFL

During his Thursday press conference that primarily focused on criticizing the NFL for its handling of the discipline of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson — even though the NFL continues to try to suspend Watson for at least one year — attorney Tony Buzbee provided a vague hint regarding his potential plans for the future.
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy