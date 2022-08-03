Kodak Black Reveals Plans For Collaborative Projects With These Two Rappers

Photo: Getty Images

Kodak Black has already expressed his desire to drop a joint project with Drake , but the Toronto rapper isn't the only artist he's teamed up with lately.



On Monday, August 1, videos from Kodak Black's recent Instagram Live session appeared on social media. In one of the videos, Yak discussed his plans to release a joint album with French Montana . Not long after the video surfaced, French reposted it. He confirmed the news and said the album is "coming soon," but the Bronx rapper didn't provide any other details about it.



“KODAC X MONTANA ALBUM SHEEEESH 🤯 coming soon," French tweeted.



“Me and French Montana gon’ f**king around and drop an album soon,” he said in the clip. Playlist my s**t. My s**t be top row. Me and French Montana s**t top row, too.”



Kodak and French have proven to have great chemistry in the studio together based on their smash hits "Lockjaw" and "Mopstick." In addition to their joint effort, Kodak also revealed he's working with another artist on a separate collection of songs. In another clip form the same Instagram Live, the "Super Gremlin" rapper said that he plans to release a collaborative EP with Lil Uzi Vert .



"Me and Lil Uzi [Vert], we be on some s**t, like, we might drop an EP soon," Kodak said into the camera.



Despite French's co-sign, Kodak Black hasn't confirmed any dates or other imperative details about either project. However, if his EP with Lil Uzi Vert comes together as planned, it would be the first time both artists have worked together. The two have showed support for one another in the past. Recently, Lil Uzi Vert supported Kodak after the Florida rapper was arrested in his hometown.