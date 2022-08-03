ALEA launches death investigation at Flomaton home

Read on weartv.com
Related
WTOK-TV
Trooper’s vehicle struck by ‘distracted’ driver in south Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding motorists of the state’s Move Over law after they say a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a distracted driver in south Alabama Friday afternoon. ALEA officials said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 65...
Michigan man charged in Flomaton murder, suspect in Wisconsin murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency charged a man with murder and first-degree burglary after he was identified as the suspect in two separate murders in different states. Michigan native Caleb Scott Anderson, 23, was identified as a murder suspect in the death of Dwight Dixon. The 52-year-old was found dead […]
WEAR
Suspect identified in Flomaton murder also linked to Wisconsin murder
FLOMATON, Ala. -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the suspect in the homicide of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. The agency says Caleb Scott Anderson, 23, of Michigan, is currently being charged with murder and first-degree burglary. The Alabama investigation began Wednesday when Flomaton Police say Dixon was found dead...
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida teen dies from injuries sustained in Baldwin County wreck
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Navarre, Fla., teen critically injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Baldwin County died Thursday at an area hospital, authorities said. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 10 about five miles east of Loxley. The youth was critically injured when the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vehicle shot at Dauphin Island Parkway, children inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road. On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims. […]
Florida teen dies after wreck with tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County
A Florida teen died Thursday after the car they were driving collided with a tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County on Monday, authorities said Friday. The Navarre, Fla., teen, whose name was not publicly released, was driving a 2011 Audi Q5 around 1:25 p.m. Monday when the car left the road and struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer on I-10 about five miles east of Loxley, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.
WALA-TV FOX10
Orange Beach PD: Foley woman arrested after leaving fentanyl wrapped in money in front of police department
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Twenty-six-year-old Sarah Dailey now facing serious charges after an incident in front of the Orange Beach Police Department. Police say they have surveillance video of Dailey dropping a folded-up dollar in the grass Sunday morning. An officer found it later that evening. “He went to...
WALA-TV FOX10
35 vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A major crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Mobile involved 35 vehicles, police said. It started around 7:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Highway 90. Police said the first wreck involved an 18-wheeler and ten passenger vehicles. The backup on the interstate then led to ten more collisions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
Troopers: Pensacola traffic fatality blamed on recalled Takata air bags
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A traffic death in Pensacola that occurred last month should never have happened, according to a complaint filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. According to Florida Highway Patrol, what should have been a fender bender turned deadly because of a faulty air bag. The crash...
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle teenagers charged with breaking into vehicles across the county
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four Citronelle teenagers face multiple charges related to car break-ins in Mobile. Officers arrested Rodney Shepard, Kearis Wilson, Jaurica Benjamin, and a 17-year-old on Tuesday. Investigators said the group burglarized vehicles in Mobile, Satsuma, and other parts of the county. They’re facing charges of unlawful breaking...
Woman accused of leaving fentanyl-laced dollar bill in front of police department
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
Pensacola Police Department hosts ceremony honoring officers, citizens
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday night, Pensacola Police Department held its promotion and award ceremony to honor recent promoted officers and citizens of the city. Pensacola Mayor Grover C. Robinson IV said the ceremony is a favorite of his. “It is amazing to see the great things our police and citizens do for our […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
WPMI
Mobile Police: 11 collisions involving 35 vehicles shut down I-10 EB
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — EVENING UPDATE:. According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a wreck with injuries on I-10 eastbound near Highway 90. When they arrived on the scene, multiple vehicles were involved in traffic crashes. The main incident involved an 18-wheeler and ten vehicles. Another traffic incident involved six vehicles. There was a total of four injured individuals that were transported to the hospital for treatment. In total, there were 11 separate collisions that involved a total of 35 vehicles. All crashes are still under investigation.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 suspects arrested after following victim from bank to steal cash; known as ‘bank jugging’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas are behind bars after being accused of following a man from a bank in Baldwin County. Once he stopped at a gas station, the thieves broke in to his vehicle and stole his money. Last Friday around 2 p.m., deputies responded to...
WEAR
Video shows men steal vintage rifle from The Market in Gulf Breeze
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify two suspects wanted for stealing a gun from The Market in Gulf Breeze. According to the incident report, on July 30, deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at The Market located at 4531 Gulf Breeze Pkwy.
WEAR
Deputies: Crestview stalking suspect arrested with meth, fentanyl, cocaine
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted by another agency for aggravated stalking. Jerry Blackshear, 47, of Crestview, is charged with aggravated stalking along with five additional charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence.
WEAR
Foley man sentenced to 37 months in prison for firearm offense while impersonating FBI
FOLEY, Ala. -- A Foley man was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in prison for a firearm offense while impersonating a special agent with the FBI. Kelcey Turner, 36, plead guilty to possessing a firearm while he was a drug-addicted person. According to the Department of Justice, Turner pulled a...
WEAR
Drive-thru backpack giveaway Saturday in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A backpack and school supplies giveaway is set for Saturday in Pensacola. The drive-thru event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until supplies run out. It will take place at the Epps Christian Center on 2002 North Pace Boulevard.
WEAR
Pensacola contractor could soon have license revoked in Escambia, Santa Rosa counties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks could have his contractors license revoked next week in two counties. Banks been accused of ripping off dozens of his clients for hundreds of thousands of dollars. He has been under investigation by the Escambia County and Santa Rosa County "Contractor Competency Boards"...
Comments / 0