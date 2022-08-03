'Poised for great things': CCSD superintendent explains changes in district hierarchy

Read on abcnews4.com
CCSD board members explain proposed shifts in power from board to superintendent
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — “I think that the timing, as well as the strategies, all are completely wrong.”. Lee Runyan, a candidate for Charleston County School Board, is voicing his concerns about a possible power shift in the district. We've told you before about the proposal to...
CCSD Chief Operating Officer: Lucy Beckham should have been built larger
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mobile units will be fully installed and ready for classroom use at Lucy Beckham High School by mid-September. The "cottages" currently sit in the parking lot at Lucy Beckham. School leaders say the units will help with the expected over capacity of students for...
Back to School bashes in the Lowcountry this weekend
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of year when students and teachers are preparing to return back to the classrooms. To help prepare, several districts are holding back to school "bashes" and supply drives. For students in the Tri-County Area (Charleston, Berkeley, & Dorchester) Saturday, August 6 from...
Six 'floating' SROs to cover 13 elementary schools: NCPD lays out plan for school year
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry are gearing up for the first day of school by training school resource officers. Some agencies are facing a staffing shortage and are adjusting their plans to make sure the schools are covered. In our June 21 interview...
Mosquito-control operations possible for Charleston County through August 8
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County crews could be out conducting mosquito-control work this week. Between August 2 through August 8, Charleston County Mosquito Control (CCMC) may be aerially inspecting and treating standing water for aquatic stage mosquitoes throughout the country. This would include targeting sites with standing water in open spaces, which would require flight over populated areas.
CCPL opening newly renovated Mount Pleasant Library on Saturday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Readers in Mount Pleasant will soon be able to enjoy a newly renovated library!. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is opening the renovated Mount Pleasant Library, located at 1133 Mathis Ferry Road. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9...
We Are Sharing Hope SC hosting Community Health Fair in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC) is looking to help keep the Lowcountry healthy. The state organ procurement organization is holding its first Community Health Fair event on Saturday, August 13. The event is taking place at SHSC headquarters, located at 2215 Henry Tecklenburg Drive...
Savannah Highway improvements team analyzing four intersections for safety changes
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Public Works engineers are analyzing four intersections along Savannah Highway. Those intersections are Avondale Avenue, Wappoo Road, Stinson Drive and Magnolia Road. Managers say each intersection will have individual improvements to help with safety. One business owner along Avalon Avenue says congestion...
City of Charleston to host First Day Festival on Sunday with free school supplies, food
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston is hosting its annual Back to School First Day Festival this weekend to help families usher in the new school year. Sunday's event will be held at the Charleston Gaillard Center and the South Carolina Aquarium from 1 to 4 p.m., during which children will be able to receive free school supplies. Families will also be provided fresh food, courtesy of the Lowcountry Food Bank.
North Charleston Police prep for school year with active-shooter training
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “A lot of stuff has changed dramatically since Columbine.”. An instructor for the North Charleston Police Department’s active shooter drill reminds trainees -- both veteran and rookie --that approaches to dealing with school shooting situations can differ vastly. Deputy Chief Ken Hagge,...
$3.6 million project aiming to improve pedestrian, cyclist safety in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Department of Transportation held a meeting Thursday night to show some upcoming plans to improve traffic flow, while making sure walkers and bike riders are safer, in downtown Charleston -- especially along Meeting, King, St. Philip and Calhoun Streets. Their goal is to decrease...
Sibling cadets being presented with rare award during ceremony at Patriots Point
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Two South Carolina cadets are being presented with a rare award at Patriots Point on Friday. Cadet Colonel Samuel Harris Rowe and Cadet Colonel Andrew Derrick Rowe from the Coastal Charleston Composite Squadron of the South Carolina Wing of Civil Air Patrol are being given the General Carl “Tooey” Spaatz Award.
Racial Justice Network hosts crime summit in hopes of ending gun violence
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It was a meeting of the minds including 15 police agencies and the Racial Justice Network. "Gun violence is a problem in our society and in our state," said Venita Robertson, who is a part of the network. The Racial Justice Network hopes bringing people...
Tanger Outlets Charleston holding 'Back-to-School Bash' amid tax-free weekend
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry residents looking to save during South Carolina's tax-free weekend can attend a special event at Tanger Outlets Charleston. The shopping center is holding its Back-to-School Bash on Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 – 8 p.m. Tax-free savings will be offered on all...
Holocaust survivor, Mt. Pleasant resident passes away at the age of 103
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant woman and Holocaust survivor has passed away at the age of 103, the Charleston Jewish Federation announced on Friday. In 1919, Sima “Sylvia” Segal was born in Piatra Neamt, Romania. At 17, she moved to Bucharest to earn money as a seamstress before her whole life changed.
USPS to hold hiring event in Moncks Corner on Friday
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The United States Postal Service is hiring at multiple locations in South Carolina. "Accepting a position with the United States Postal Service is the first step that could lead to a long, fulfilling career with a dynamic, forward-thinking organization committed to delivering for the American people." the organization said in a statement.
SC State mourning graduate killed in Colleton County pool hall shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Community members are mourning a recent college graduate who lost his life in a Colleton County shooting. South Carolina State University shared details Thursday following the passing of 23-year-old Dexter Lynah, who was a member of the class of 2022. The Walterboro native graduated...
Deputies searching for missing, endangered woman from North Charleston area
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are searching for a woman reported missing out of the North Charleston area of the county. Megan Spinks, 37, was last seen Thursday afternoon wearing a multicolored T-shirt and driving her black 2016 Jeep Cherokee with South Carolina tag VAF745. Deputies believe she may be headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico and may be in the Richland or Lexington County areas.
Families hoping to see more customers visiting West Ashley Farmers Market
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The sounds of Charleston’s West Ashley Farmers Market include the sounds of produce being bagged. “You’re never too early for us,” Susan Gruber Kirlin tells a customer. That lady showed up early for the 3 p.m. start time. Kirlin and her family...
Shoppers hit the stores to take advantage of statewide tax-free weekend
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Just in time for back-to-school shopping, or just wanting a break on some non-educational items, the South Carolina annual Sales-Tax Holiday started on Friday and will run through Sunday, August 7th. While shoppers throughout the Lowcountry have many choices of where to shop for the...
