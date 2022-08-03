ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Attorneys in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook defamation trial "mistakenly" give damning info to opposition

By Kelly McClure
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3456_0h3k8N5e00

In the continuation of the defamation trial of InfoWars host, Alex Jones, attorney Mark Bankston — who represents the parents of a six-year-old boy shot and killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting — revealed that Jones' own attorneys "mistakenly" provided him with years worth of damning texts from Jones' cell phone.

Throughout the trial, which seeks damages caused by Jones making repeated statements to the effect that the Sandy Hook shooting was "a huge hoax," he has maintained that there was nothing included in the text messages on his cell phone pertaining to the shooting, or his thoughts on the shooting, which his attorneys have now proven to be false.

Bringing up a thread of texts on a screen within the court room, Bankston questioned Jones on the information gleaned from them, while reminding him of statements made during previous questionings.

"Do you know where I got this?" Bankston asked Jones. "Your attorneys messed up and sent me a digital copy of your entire cellphone, with every text message you've sent for the past two years." From here, Bankston informed Jones that his attorneys did nothing to mark the texts as privileged, leaving them open for use in the trial.

"This is your 'Perry Mason' moment," Jones said, while visibly taken aback.

"You know what perjury is, right?" Bankston asked Jones after questioning him on the texts. "I just want to make sure before we go further."

"This clip of the Alex Jones trial of Sandy Hook learning his lawyer accidentally leaked his phone contents to the opposing team belongs in a museum. This is an Emmy worthy reveal," one person commented on Twitter, along with footage from the trial.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

In addition to previously withheld texts regarding Sandy Hook, Bankston was also made privy to information contradicting Jones' claims that he was struggling financially. Jones had previously claimed that he "lost millions because of deplatforming," according to The Washington Post, but texts within the newly delivered bounty revealed that InfoWars revenue was on track to bring in $300 million a year.

"I mean I hate Alex Jones but not as much as Alex Jones' lawyer hates Alex Jones," political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen said on Twitter in response to the damning texts.

Comments / 18

Richard
2d ago

jail, like shawshank,,,,,,over and over again....God bless America and our troops

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Lawyer tells Alex Jones to ‘shut your mouth’ during tense exchange at Sandy Hook lawsuit

Alex Jones was told to “shut your mouth” during a tense exchange with a lawyer of a Sandy Hook family.The InfoWars host approached representatives of Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse, 6, was killed in the massacre, after they gave testimony on Tuesday.Jones accused lawyers of feeding the jury “fake videos” during his defamation trial, sparking a response from one of the attorneys.“Oh shut your mouth,” the lawyer told Jones as he walked away.“That’s what you’re trying to do, shut my mouth, you’ll never succeed,” Jones responded.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Alex Jones 'never intentionally meant to hurt' Sandy Hook family suing for defamationAlex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorneySteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding Fathers
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
The Independent

Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney

Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court

Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Perjury#Defamation#Infowars
Daily Mail

Alex Jones' ex-wife says he is 'truly mentally ill' in interview following trainwreck $4M defamation case where his lawyers accidentally sent his texts and emails to opposing counsel: Conspiracy theorist says his treatment in court was 'incredibly sick'

Alex Jones' ex-wife claims the conservative conspiracy theorist is 'mentally ill' and needs to be 'protected from himself and others.'. Kelly Nichols, 54, is hopeful the jury returns with a verdict that teaches Jones his 'delusional' behaviors are 'not acceptable.'. Nichols watched Jones apparently perjure himself in Texas court Wednesday...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
RadarOnline

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Slams 'InfoWars' Host As 'Mentally Ill & Delusional' Hours Before He Was Ordered To Pay $4.1 Million In Court

Kelly Jones, the former wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, claimed her ex-husband has a ruthless disregard for the truth as his two-week defamation trial came to a close."Alex is truly mentally ill. To me, he should be protected from himself and others," the activist alleged during an explosive interview on Thursday.Radar has discovered that Kelly made the bombshell remarks about her ex just before a jury determined the InfoWars host must pay at least $4.1 million to the parents of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim over his claims the tragedy was nothing more than an elaborate hoax.Jurors returned on...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Jon Stewart Isn’t Done Humiliating Ted Cruz

Click here to read the full article. Jon Stewart is on a mission to pass the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins that are commonly found in burn pits, and he’s been relentlessly trolling Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) for the senators’ newfound opposition to the bill that they both voted for in June. On Friday, Stewart made a video calling Cruz’s reasons for opposing the bill “inaccurate, not true, bullshit!” (Cruz has said that Democrats are pulling a “budgetary trick” — a claim Stewart and the party deny.) Appearing on NBC’s...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Judge dismisses Trump's 'immunity' claim in Jan. 6 lawsuits

A federal judge on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss three lawsuits brought by police officers injured in the Jan. 6 riot, rejecting his assertion that he is "absolutely immune" from the claims. The lawsuits, brought on behalf of four U.S. Capitol Police officers, seek to hold...
POTUS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
18K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy