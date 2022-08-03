Former Goose Creek SRO arrested for sexual exploitation of a juvenile student

Read on abcnews4.com
Goose Creek man charged in Charleston Co. murder while in custody for drugs arrest
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Goose Creek man already in custody on drug-related charges is now facing an additional charge of murder, Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. The murder charge stems from a deadly shooting in July that left 26-year-old Desmond Miller dead. Miller was found...
NC man arrested in Mt. Pleasant for crimes against children, faces 110 years in prison
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A Concord, North Carolina man is facing several charges in connection to illegal activity involving a minor, according to a release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. Ali Dawud Muhammad, 39, was arrested in Mount Pleasant on Thursday on the following charges:. Criminal solicitation...
North Charleston Police prep for school year with active-shooter training
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “A lot of stuff has changed dramatically since Columbine.”. An instructor for the North Charleston Police Department’s active shooter drill reminds trainees -- both veteran and rookie --that approaches to dealing with school shooting situations can differ vastly. Deputy Chief Ken Hagge,...
Woman leaves 3 young children in car to shoplift at Citadel Mall: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston woman is facing one charge of shoplifting and three counts of cruelty to children following a traffic stop on Thursday, according to an incident report from Charleston Police Department. Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a complaint that three women had entered the Hibbett...
Grays Hill man reported missing from Beaufort County home found safe
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8 p.m.): Lawton has been located and is safe, deputies say. Beaufort County authorities are searching for a missing Grays Hill man. The family of 67-year-old Eugene "Thomas" Lawton says the last time they spoke with him was on Monday. The family arranged to pick Lawton up from his home to go to the grocery store; however, Lawton didn't answer his phone and missed the scheduled trip.
SC State mourning graduate killed in Colleton County pool hall shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Community members are mourning a recent college graduate who lost his life in a Colleton County shooting. South Carolina State University shared details Thursday following the passing of 23-year-old Dexter Lynah, who was a member of the class of 2022. The Walterboro native graduated...
Man wanted for pointing firearm at person downtown, CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted for pointing a firearm at someone in downtown Charleston. Theodore Deangelo Benjamin, 39, is wanted for Pointing a Firearm at a Person in connection to an incident which occurred in downtown Charleston. He...
CPD: Man charged after choking victim during argument until she lost consciousness
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston man is facing charges after authorities were told he choked a woman until she lost consciousness. Late Wednesday night, officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of Broad Street after learning of a reported assault. At the scene, they met with...
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigating bomb threat at Hilton Head High School
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking into an apparent bomb threat involving Hilton Head High School on Wednesday. Authorities said school administrators received the threat through a phone call in the afternoon. Education News: 'Poised for great things': CCSD superintendent explains changes...
6 dogs recovered, 4 found dead at 'unlivable' home in West Ashley
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Six dogs have been relocated to the Charleston Animal Society (CAS) after they were found alongside multiple dead dogs at a home deemed "unlivable" by code enforcement, according to an incident report. Deputies responded to a home located in the 1000 block of Orleans...
Fiery crash involving bus shuts down Hwy 176 in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A fiery crash has shut down Highway 176 southeast of Holly Hill Friday evening. A Berkeley County Fire official says six fire departments are at the scene of a bus crash involving two vehicles at Mudville Road. There's no word yet on any injuries....
NCPD: Man was driving 95 in 35 mph zone, caused fatal 7-car pileup
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — New details were released Friday evening that gave more insight into a multi-vehicle crash in North Charleston that left two people dead one week ago. According to police, 62-year-old James Hart was driving 95 in a 35 mph zone when he hit a car...
Reward increased amid investigation into hit-and-run death of 'Outer Banks' cast member
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry has increased the reward being offered to help solve the hit-and-run incident that killed an "Outer Banks" cast member. On Wednesday, authorities shared that CrimeStoppers had brought the reward to $8,999 following the death of 22-year-old Alexander "AJ" Jennings on...
Impaired woman drove home, left baby in back seat with car off, went inside to sleep: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston woman is facing charges after police say she drove her friend's baby home while "extremely intoxicated," left the infant in the back seat of her car without any air conditioning in 85 degree heat, and went inside to take a nap, according to an arrest report obtained by ABC News 4.
Six 'floating' SROs to cover 13 elementary schools: NCPD lays out plan for school year
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry are gearing up for the first day of school by training school resource officers. Some agencies are facing a staffing shortage and are adjusting their plans to make sure the schools are covered. In our June 21 interview...
Judge denies request for gag order in Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A judge has officially denied the request for a gag order in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh's lawyers and state prosecutors had asked the judge to gag everyone involved with the case. They also wanted him to seal all documents filed in the...
Walmart reopens following reports of bomb threat in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9 p.m.): Police say no threat was found, and Walmart is back open to the public. Georgetown Police and Fire departments are responding to a call about a possible bomb threat made toward the town's Walmart. Shoppers are being cleared out of the store,...
Mosquito-control operations possible for Charleston County through August 8
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County crews could be out conducting mosquito-control work this week. Between August 2 through August 8, Charleston County Mosquito Control (CCMC) may be aerially inspecting and treating standing water for aquatic stage mosquitoes throughout the country. This would include targeting sites with standing water in open spaces, which would require flight over populated areas.
Savannah Highway improvements team analyzing four intersections for safety changes
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Public Works engineers are analyzing four intersections along Savannah Highway. Those intersections are Avondale Avenue, Wappoo Road, Stinson Drive and Magnolia Road. Managers say each intersection will have individual improvements to help with safety. One business owner along Avalon Avenue says congestion...
Back to School bashes in the Lowcountry this weekend
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of year when students and teachers are preparing to return back to the classrooms. To help prepare, several districts are holding back to school "bashes" and supply drives. For students in the Tri-County Area (Charleston, Berkeley, & Dorchester) Saturday, August 6 from...
