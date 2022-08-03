Chautauqua County to Receive Over $1.28 Million to Improve Emergency Communications

Read on chautauquatoday.com
Rosas proclaims Aug. 7-13 National Community Health Center Week
Mayor Willie Rosas has proclaimed the week of August 7-13 as National Health Center Week in the city of Dunkirk. In issuing the proclamation, Rosas says health centers such as the Chautauqua Center in Dunkirk are committed to preserving and expanding access in the communities they were. There are nearly 1,400 health center organizations across the nation.
2022 New York State Legislative Wins
The 2022 legislative session saw huge wins for New York State’s environment with the Assembly and Senate having shown their commitment to protecting New York’s health and environment. This year both houses passed major legislation covering Land Conservation, Climate Change Mitigation, Waste, Public Health and Electrification. These bills are incredibly important to making our State a more healthy and sustainable place to live. We encourage Governor Hochul to sign these great bills into law!
Silver Creek-Irving Heritage Fund Accepting Grant Applications Through September 20th
The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation has announced that the Silver Creek-Irving Heritage Fund (SCIHF) Committee will be accepting grant applications until September 20th. The Silver Creek-Irving Heritage Fund (SCIHF) provides funding to charitable organizations, programs and initiatives that address the most pressing issues within the Silver Creek and Irving communities. Their slogan is "Remembering Our Past -- Securing Our Future." Grant applications can be found here. Applications can be mailed to NCCF-Silver Creek Irving Heritage Fund, 212 Lake Shore Drive West, Dunkirk, NY 14048 or e-mailed here. Past grant recipients have included the Anderson Lee Library, Festival of Grapes, Meals on Wheels, Silver Creek-Hanover Garden Club, and the Village of Silver Creek Music in the Park. The SCIHF is a community donor advised fund of NCCF.
Retired Firefighter Stops in Dunkirk on Fundraising Bike Trip for Children with Rare Diseases
A retired firefighter from Germany is riding his bicycle across the United States to raise awareness and funds for a nonprofit organization that provides research for children with rare diseases. Jörg Richter made a stop in Dunkirk on Friday on his cross-country trip that began in San Francisco in March and will end later this month in New York City. Richter says he is raising funds for Care-for-Rare America...
Home tests make tracking COVID harder. WNY health officials are turning to the sewers instead
While official testing numbers in Western New York for COVID-19 are running high, with 11.45% positivity on Wednesday, those figures are regarded as less reliable than they used to be. That's because more people are using home test kits and not all of them are reporting when they're positive. Instead,...
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
Friday Storms Bring Heavy Rainfall to Parts of Chautauqua County
Parts of Chautauqua County got hit with some heavy rainfall from thunderstorms that flared up in the region on Friday. Some areas received nearly two inches of precipitation, according to reports received by the National Weather Service in Buffalo. The highest reported total in the county was 1.96 inches near Dewittville. Meanwhile, Clymer picked up 1.32 inches of rain. The highest total reported in Western New York from Friday's storms was 2.31 inches in southwestern Genesee County.
Concerns Expressed Over New Chautauqua County Landfill Commission
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – To much of the dismay of Public Facilities workers, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a new commission to oversee the County’s Landfill last week. The seven member proposed group will consist of local officials, private businesses, and local waste experts appointed by...
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
UPDATE: Fredonia Pub Fire Sparked by Torch Used by Village DPW Employee
Chautauqua County fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire that damaged a bar in downtown Fredonia on Monday. Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirms that the fire at a building that houses Heenan's Irish Pub on East Main Street was due to work being performed by a Village of Fredonia employee. Quattrone, who spoke with WDOE News Tuesday afternoon, said that the village DPW worker was using a torch to burn weeds along the sidewalk...
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
New York National Guard COVID response is now the largest domestic mobilization in U.S. history
Beginning in early March 2020, military forces in the State of New York, comprising the Army National Guard, Air National Guard, Naval Militia, and State Guard, with contributions from the Army Corps of Engineers, mobilized to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing New York State Operation COVID-19 (OPCOV19) has become the largest domestic mobilization in U.S history—by length of mission, volume of deployed soldiers, and diversity of missions.
County LVW encouraging voters to participate in August 23 elections
With early voting getting underway a week from Saturday in New York's 23rd Congressional District, the Chautauqua County League of Women Voters wants to see more voters at the polls. There are two contests slated for the district on August 23 -- a special election and a Republican primary. Marcia Merrins of the County LWV says the deadline is fast approaching for voters who want to change their party affiliation...
What is New York State’s Most Rural County?
You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
Voters in NY State's second primary must declare a party before August 11
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The August 23 primary for the U.S. House and State Senate races is coming up. This is New York State's second and final primary before the November 8 midterm elections. To vote in the primary, you must register with a political party by Thursday, August...
Inmates At The Cattaraugus County Jail Are Now Allowed Visitation
People locked up at the Cattaraugus County Jail can now have in-person visits again. Family members and loved ones can now visit the jail in person three days each week. The jail is located at 301 Court St, Little Valley, NY 14755. The hours for visitation are:. Monday - 4:30...
With talks ramping up, both Kaleida and workers agree that Catholic Health contract is the goal
Kaleida Health and approximately 6,300 workers represented by CWA Local 1168 and 1199 SEIU announced last week that they will not extend their previous contract, and will increase bargaining to five days a week in order to get a new one. The goal, according to 1199 SEIU vice president for...
WATCH: Mayor Byron Brown walks off during public hearing
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown momentarily walked off the stage during a heated public hearing Wednesday on the Common Council's controversial proposed district map. This came after a shouting match with audience member Arise Shapley, who refused to use the microphone. Brown also misgendered Shapley, who is a trans non-binary person. Brown referred to Shapley as "ma'am" three different times, despite Shapley's corrections.
First Student applicant says company is not following its job posting requirements
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Just yesterday, Buffalo Public Schools announced they’re willing to pay parents to drive their children to and from school as a solution to the bus driver shortage. At the same time, the transportation company that works with the district says they've been recruiting new drivers. But...
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
