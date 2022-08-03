ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua County to Receive Over $1.28 Million to Improve Emergency Communications

chautauquatoday.com
 2 days ago
Read on chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas proclaims Aug. 7-13 National Community Health Center Week

Mayor Willie Rosas has proclaimed the week of August 7-13 as National Health Center Week in the city of Dunkirk. In issuing the proclamation, Rosas says health centers such as the Chautauqua Center in Dunkirk are committed to preserving and expanding access in the communities they were. There are nearly 1,400 health center organizations across the nation.
DUNKIRK, NY
nylcv.org

2022 New York State Legislative Wins

The 2022 legislative session saw huge wins for New York State’s environment with the Assembly and Senate having shown their commitment to protecting New York’s health and environment. This year both houses passed major legislation covering Land Conservation, Climate Change Mitigation, Waste, Public Health and Electrification. These bills are incredibly important to making our State a more healthy and sustainable place to live. We encourage Governor Hochul to sign these great bills into law!
POLITICS
chautauquatoday.com

Silver Creek-Irving Heritage Fund Accepting Grant Applications Through September 20th

The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation has announced that the Silver Creek-Irving Heritage Fund (SCIHF) Committee will be accepting grant applications until September 20th. The Silver Creek-Irving Heritage Fund (SCIHF) provides funding to charitable organizations, programs and initiatives that address the most pressing issues within the Silver Creek and Irving communities. Their slogan is "Remembering Our Past -- Securing Our Future." Grant applications can be found here. Applications can be mailed to NCCF-Silver Creek Irving Heritage Fund, 212 Lake Shore Drive West, Dunkirk, NY 14048 or e-mailed here. Past grant recipients have included the Anderson Lee Library, Festival of Grapes, Meals on Wheels, Silver Creek-Hanover Garden Club, and the Village of Silver Creek Music in the Park. The SCIHF is a community donor advised fund of NCCF.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Retired Firefighter Stops in Dunkirk on Fundraising Bike Trip for Children with Rare Diseases

A retired firefighter from Germany is riding his bicycle across the United States to raise awareness and funds for a nonprofit organization that provides research for children with rare diseases. Jörg Richter made a stop in Dunkirk on Friday on his cross-country trip that began in San Francisco in March and will end later this month in New York City. Richter says he is raising funds for Care-for-Rare America...
DUNKIRK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
HAMBURG, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Friday Storms Bring Heavy Rainfall to Parts of Chautauqua County

Parts of Chautauqua County got hit with some heavy rainfall from thunderstorms that flared up in the region on Friday. Some areas received nearly two inches of precipitation, according to reports received by the National Weather Service in Buffalo. The highest reported total in the county was 1.96 inches near Dewittville. Meanwhile, Clymer picked up 1.32 inches of rain. The highest total reported in Western New York from Friday's storms was 2.31 inches in southwestern Genesee County.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Concerns Expressed Over New Chautauqua County Landfill Commission

ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – To much of the dismay of Public Facilities workers, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a new commission to oversee the County’s Landfill last week. The seven member proposed group will consist of local officials, private businesses, and local waste experts appointed by...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
chautauquatoday.com

UPDATE: Fredonia Pub Fire Sparked by Torch Used by Village DPW Employee

Chautauqua County fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire that damaged a bar in downtown Fredonia on Monday. Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirms that the fire at a building that houses Heenan's Irish Pub on East Main Street was due to work being performed by a Village of Fredonia employee. Quattrone, who spoke with WDOE News Tuesday afternoon, said that the village DPW worker was using a torch to burn weeds along the sidewalk...
FREDONIA, NY
MedicalXpress

New York National Guard COVID response is now the largest domestic mobilization in U.S. history

Beginning in early March 2020, military forces in the State of New York, comprising the Army National Guard, Air National Guard, Naval Militia, and State Guard, with contributions from the Army Corps of Engineers, mobilized to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing New York State Operation COVID-19 (OPCOV19) has become the largest domestic mobilization in U.S history—by length of mission, volume of deployed soldiers, and diversity of missions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Response#Communication#Sicg
chautauquatoday.com

County LVW encouraging voters to participate in August 23 elections

With early voting getting underway a week from Saturday in New York's 23rd Congressional District, the Chautauqua County League of Women Voters wants to see more voters at the polls. There are two contests slated for the district on August 23 -- a special election and a Republican primary. Marcia Merrins of the County LWV says the deadline is fast approaching for voters who want to change their party affiliation...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What is New York State’s Most Rural County?

You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wbfo.org

WATCH: Mayor Byron Brown walks off during public hearing

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown momentarily walked off the stage during a heated public hearing Wednesday on the Common Council's controversial proposed district map. This came after a shouting match with audience member Arise Shapley, who refused to use the microphone. Brown also misgendered Shapley, who is a trans non-binary person. Brown referred to Shapley as "ma'am" three different times, despite Shapley's corrections.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy