Saints Are Working Out 3 Notable Players On Thursday

Although the New Orleans Saints already have one of the most talented defenses in the NFL, they're not done making some adjustments to that unit. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Saints are working out veteran linebackers Kiko Alonso, Jon Bostic and Anthony Hitchens. Alonso actually played for the Saints...
Saints rookie Trevor Penning kicked out of camp after third fight

Training camp fights are a common occurrence across all 32 NFL franchises. Tempers flare under a tense environment in the heat of summer, with many players fighting for their football lives while others try to prove they belong. That was the case for the New Orleans Saints first-rounder Trevor Penning....
Saints Release Tight End Following Veteran Signing

The New Orleans Saints cut one tight end to sign another Wednesday. According to John Hendrix of Saints News Network, New Orleans released Brandon Dillon to clear a roster spot for the newly added Chris Herndon. Dillon became the second player to make the NFL from Marian University when signing...
Saints Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Linebacker

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a familiar face. The NFC South franchise is signing free-agent veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso, according to a report. Alonso, 31, spent the 2019 season with the Saints. He totaled 31 tackles in 13 games that year. He's also spent time with the Bills, Eagles and Dolphins.
Saints place Monday on injured reserve, add Alonso

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints placed undrafted rookie safety Smoke Monday on injured reserve Friday because of a knee injury. The Saints also added veteran free agent linebacker Kiko Alonso to the roster, marking his second stint with New Orleans. Monday, an Atlanta native who played...
Saints WR Making Noise in Training Camp

Michael Thomas is looking like his ‘true-self’ so far in training camp after missing the entire 2021 season due to an ankle/foot injury. Thomas had a brief stint on the PUP list just before the start of Saints training camp, but was activated for the first day of practice. The star wide receiver has been active on 1 on 1’s and involved in 7 on 7’s. Thomas is starting to run more routes. The observations of his status heading into the 2022 season is looking positive.
Saints Make Official Decision On Rookie Safety

Earlier this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo had unfortunate news to report on New Orleans Saints rookie defensive back Smoke Monday. Garafolo reported Monday suffered what's believed to be a significant knee injury. This was a tough pill for fans to swallow, especially since the Auburn product was playing well...
