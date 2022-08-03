Read on www.fox8live.com
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Saints Are Working Out 3 Notable Players On Thursday
Although the New Orleans Saints already have one of the most talented defenses in the NFL, they're not done making some adjustments to that unit. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Saints are working out veteran linebackers Kiko Alonso, Jon Bostic and Anthony Hitchens. Alonso actually played for the Saints...
thecomeback.com
Saints rookie Trevor Penning kicked out of camp after third fight
Training camp fights are a common occurrence across all 32 NFL franchises. Tempers flare under a tense environment in the heat of summer, with many players fighting for their football lives while others try to prove they belong. That was the case for the New Orleans Saints first-rounder Trevor Penning....
Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
Saints Release Tight End Following Veteran Signing
The New Orleans Saints cut one tight end to sign another Wednesday. According to John Hendrix of Saints News Network, New Orleans released Brandon Dillon to clear a roster spot for the newly added Chris Herndon. Dillon became the second player to make the NFL from Marian University when signing...
Saints LB Kiko Alonso Abruptly Retires
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kiko Alonso decided to retire from the NFL
Tyrann Mathieu Selects Official Jersey Number
New Orleans Saints safety finally selects his jersey number.
2022 New Orleans Saints win totals: The Big Easy has a big wild card this season
The NFC South should be won with ease by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. New Orleans looks like the next-best team, but there is a lot of debate as to how good this group actually is. For starters, it is hard to know who will be on the field....
AthlonSports.com
Saints Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Linebacker
The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a familiar face. The NFC South franchise is signing free-agent veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso, according to a report. Alonso, 31, spent the 2019 season with the Saints. He totaled 31 tackles in 13 games that year. He's also spent time with the Bills, Eagles and Dolphins.
Bucs’ joint sessions with Dolphins will resemble ‘normal practices,’ Todd Bowles says
TAMPA — When the Bucs and Dolphins get together for joint practices next week in Tampa, the sessions will be conducted “like normal practices,” Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said. They’ll just have another team involved, with the units spread across two fields. “We’ll have...
FOX Sports
Saints place Monday on injured reserve, add Alonso
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints placed undrafted rookie safety Smoke Monday on injured reserve Friday because of a knee injury. The Saints also added veteran free agent linebacker Kiko Alonso to the roster, marking his second stint with New Orleans. Monday, an Atlanta native who played...
Yardbarker
Saints WR Making Noise in Training Camp
Michael Thomas is looking like his ‘true-self’ so far in training camp after missing the entire 2021 season due to an ankle/foot injury. Thomas had a brief stint on the PUP list just before the start of Saints training camp, but was activated for the first day of practice. The star wide receiver has been active on 1 on 1’s and involved in 7 on 7’s. Thomas is starting to run more routes. The observations of his status heading into the 2022 season is looking positive.
Saints Make Official Decision On Rookie Safety
Earlier this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo had unfortunate news to report on New Orleans Saints rookie defensive back Smoke Monday. Garafolo reported Monday suffered what's believed to be a significant knee injury. This was a tough pill for fans to swallow, especially since the Auburn product was playing well...
