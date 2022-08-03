Psilocybin Microdosing Shows No Benefit to Creativity, Cognition, Perception in New Scientific Study

Read on www.wweek.com
thelundreport.org
Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All
PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
WWEEK
Oregon Zoo Quarantines Birds to Protect Them From Avian Flu
The Oregon Zoo’s flamingos, eagles and condors are in lockdown this week because of a respiratory virus epidemic. No, not that one. The zoo announced Thursday afternoon it would temporarily conceal almost all of its outdoor birds to protect them from avian influenza, or bird flu. The highly contagious virus was detected in Multnomah and Clackamas counties last week. The virus has swept across the country this year, affecting birds in 44 states as of early August.
pdxmonthly.com
Six Portland Spa Treatments You’ve Never Heard Of (But Might Need)
Look, the classic back massage is a tough one to beat—but that isn’t stopping the ever-evolving wellness industry in Portland from trying. A CBD medicinal soak or an hour in a salt cave won’t fix everything that’s wrong with the world, but at least it can clear some space in your head for solving the next big problem.
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits
For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
opb.org
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
KUOW
More MPV vaccine coming to Washington state
Washington state is authorized to receive 17,000 more monkeypox (MPV) vaccine doses. Those additional doses are on top of the 7,000 the state has already received. According to the state Department of Health, much of the current supply has already been used for those most at risk for MPV. Meanwhile,...
Pay no attention to the medical experts -- I am a very good driver
Columnist comments on having his driving privileges suspended due to medical diagnosisI have reached a point in my multi-faceted medical condition where I no longer am able to drive my car. That privilege now belongs to the other person who lives at our house. To recap a bit, since it's more than likely many of you haven't heard about some of my "developments," the decision that I should not be driving came from Dr. David Delman, a Tualatin neurological specialist with expertise in epilepsy, headaches and related brain maladies. Dr. Delman came into my life after a nine-hour emergency room...
thelundreport.org
Oregon Imposes Rules Forcing Hospitals to Disclose Rationing
Unnerved by ongoing severe staffing shortages at Oregon hospitals, the state has re-imposed temporary rules forcing hospitals to be public and transparent when they declare a staffing crisis and begin rationing care for patients. The rules took effect July 29 and are to remain in place through Jan. 24 of...
KXL
Portland’s Leadership Must Be High Over New Pot Program
Breaking news! Portland declares a pot emergency! Commissioners shovel out piles of cash to shore up sinking stores. Well, that’s the press spin that went out from City Hall this week as it gifted millions as part of its brand new “Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund”. What’s the...
How to get paid to plant and care for your trees while helping the environment
PORTLAND, Ore. — Local start up Cascadia Carbon is helping people connect the trees in their yard to the lucrative carbon offset market while fighting climate change. In short, you could get paid for the good care you take of your trees. "Eighty percent of fortune 500 companies have...
camaspostrecord.com
Washougal bodybuilder finds focus
Sitting on a plateau in Wyoming, immersed in a series of deeply emotional meditative thoughts, Jon Lee realized that he was dying. Not literally, of course. But he believed that he was killing himself, in a way. He felt as though something was missing from his life. Shaken by the recent death-by-sucide of a friend, he began to ask himself difficult questions.
thelundreport.org
Meth Has Changed, And It’s Sabotaging Oregon’s Mental Health System
Every time Anthony Ware got out of prison, he noticed the meth in Portland tasted more like chemicals. “My daily routine was like, wake up, eat a piece, let that kick in, and then smoke to keep my high,” he said of that time in his life. It was...
kptv.com
Newborn infant reported missing, at risk from Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An infant was reported missing from Portland on Wednesday. Kanon Zee, a newborn infant, went missing with his mother Kara Zee and father Jonathan Darian from Portland on Aug. 1. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division believes that Kanon may be at risk and is searching for him to assess his safety.
opb.org
Growing Oregon: The battle over the Westside Bypass — and the future of how we get around
This month, OPB launched a special project: Growing Oregon. It’s a deep dive into the history of Oregon’s unique approach to managing its land and the impact that the growth system has on all of our lives, every single day. OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes has spent...
nwlaborpress.org
Paper giant improves its offer after nine-day strike
About 140 workers at a North Portland paper packaging factory struck on July 17—and stayed out until July 26. With the help of a federal mediator, Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers (AWPPW) Local 78 reached a tentative contract agreement July 28 with Graphic Packaging International. Members will vote on it any day. They had been working without general raises since their previous contract ended Feb. 28, 2020.
WWEEK
Weird Summer Tales: Three Astonishing Stories of Oregon at Its Most Bizarre
Have you noticed something strange? There’s no mistaking it, really. This summer in Portland feels a little…off. Gas is five bucks a gallon. Half the people you know caught COVID, and nobody noticed. Some days, the corner coffee shop simply doesn’t open because it can’t find enough workers. Oregonians are smoking less weed.
Tumwater Vineyard reveals alcohol economy's 'dirty little secret'
Oregon City Brewing, 12 Bridge Ciderworks provide further insights at forum on Clackamas County businesses.Oregon City Business Alliance's latest monthly forum, held in the Grand Ballroom of the Abernethy Center, focused on the "Economics of Alcohol" by giving spotlight to three businesses in Clackamas County. Rather than produce alcohol for sale by a large corporate entity, which has been the predominant alcohol-brewing economic model for hundreds of years, these Clackamas County businesses use a small-scale, relationship-focused model that provides access to the production facility and sells directly to consumers. Gordon Root, a partner at Tumwater Vineyard's winery, tasting room...
pdxmonthly.com
These Waterfall Hikes Don’t Require a Timed Permit
While you need a permit to reach much of Oregon's waterfall corridor in the Columbia River Gorge, some trails don't take so much planning. A good waterfall hike isn’t hard to come by if you live in Portland, what with the Columbia River Gorge practically at our doorstep. But with the new timed-use permits now required for driving to sites along the Gorge’s ever-so-scenic waterfall corridor and Multnomah Falls during summer, you’ll have to do some planning depending on where you want to go.
WWEEK
Taft Watch: We’re Counting the Days Since a Home for Disabled Seniors Last Housed Anybody
242 days: That’s how long it’s been since the Taft Home, a former hotel that for 70 years housed low-income, disabled seniors, has housed a single person. The facility shut down Dec. 1 of last year. The private operator closed it after state regulators found poor conditions and documented inadequate care of residents.
