Psilocybin Microdosing Shows No Benefit to Creativity, Cognition, Perception in New Scientific Study

Columnist comments on having his driving privileges suspended due to medical diagnosisI have reached a point in my multi-faceted medical condition where I no longer am able to drive my car. That privilege now belongs to the other person who lives at our house. To recap a bit, since it's more than likely many of you haven't heard about some of my "developments," the decision that I should not be driving came from Dr. David Delman, a Tualatin neurological specialist with expertise in epilepsy, headaches and related brain maladies. Dr. Delman came into my life after a nine-hour emergency room...

TUALATIN, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO