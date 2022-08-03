ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Brayan Bello Update: Alex Cora Offers Latest After Red Sox Pitcher’s Exit

By Sean T. McGuire
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nesn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Make A Decision On Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Boston Red Sox made a roster move on Thursday morning. After acquiring Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds to bolster their outfield, one outfielder was left potentially without a spot. As it turns out, the Red Sox had a solution for their logjam in the outfield. This morning, the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Red Sox Reunion Ends With Release

The Red Sox turned some heads over the offseason when they sent Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee for Jackie Bradley Jr. and prospects Alex Binelas and David Hamilton. The trade created a reunion between Boston and Bradley Jr. But Renfroe was fresh off a monster season in which he slashed .259/.315/.501 with 31 home runs and 96 RBI for a Red Sox team that made a somewhat surprising run to the American League Championship Series.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Alex Cora weighs in on Chaim Bloom's puzzling trade deadline moves

What's the endgame for Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox?. That's what many were wondering as they watched Bloom straddle the line between buying and selling ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. The Red Sox' chief baseball officer dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects in a move that appeared to signal "sell," but then turned around and acquired outfielder Tommy Pham, catcher Reese McGuire and first baseman Eric Hosmer, who addresses one of the team's most glaring needs.
MLB
Boston

There’s logic in the Red Sox’ decision making, but it hasn’t kept them from being a mess

The Red Sox traded their starting catcher, but added a few players while they hover around .500. The danger in being both a buyer and a seller at the trade deadline was the likelihood it would make the Red Sox successful at neither. Three days later, here we are, another pleasant surprise series against the Astros followed by a flop to open their trip to sweltering Kansas City.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
43K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy