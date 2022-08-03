Brayan Bello Update: Alex Cora Offers Latest After Red Sox Pitcher’s Exit

Read on nesn.com
Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call
Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
Pedro rips the Red Sox: ‘I just don’t see where the path is’
Pedro Martinez is not happy with the direction of the Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom. He ripped the team’s moves at the trade deadline this week on MLB Network.
1 MLB trade deadline move the Red Sox should have made
The Boston Red Sox had a rather strange 2022 MLB trade deadline. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom couldn’t seem to make his mind up on whether he thought the Sox should be buyers of sellers. And that resulted in a somewhat chaotic deadline in Boston. In the door came...
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
Red Sox Make A Decision On Jackie Bradley Jr.
The Boston Red Sox made a roster move on Thursday morning. After acquiring Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds to bolster their outfield, one outfielder was left potentially without a spot. As it turns out, the Red Sox had a solution for their logjam in the outfield. This morning, the...
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s Red Sox Reunion Ends With Release
The Red Sox turned some heads over the offseason when they sent Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee for Jackie Bradley Jr. and prospects Alex Binelas and David Hamilton. The trade created a reunion between Boston and Bradley Jr. But Renfroe was fresh off a monster season in which he slashed .259/.315/.501 with 31 home runs and 96 RBI for a Red Sox team that made a somewhat surprising run to the American League Championship Series.
Alex Cora weighs in on Chaim Bloom's puzzling trade deadline moves
What's the endgame for Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox?. That's what many were wondering as they watched Bloom straddle the line between buying and selling ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. The Red Sox' chief baseball officer dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects in a move that appeared to signal "sell," but then turned around and acquired outfielder Tommy Pham, catcher Reese McGuire and first baseman Eric Hosmer, who addresses one of the team's most glaring needs.
There’s logic in the Red Sox’ decision making, but it hasn’t kept them from being a mess
The Red Sox traded their starting catcher, but added a few players while they hover around .500. The danger in being both a buyer and a seller at the trade deadline was the likelihood it would make the Red Sox successful at neither. Three days later, here we are, another pleasant surprise series against the Astros followed by a flop to open their trip to sweltering Kansas City.
