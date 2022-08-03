Meridian group convicted for selling counterfeit goods online

Read on www.kmvt.com
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
Five Defendants From Idaho Convicted in $41 Million Counterfeit Cellphone Scheme
BOISE – A Federal jury in Idaho convicted five defendants Monday for their roles in operating a $41 million dollar scheme wherein they sold counterfeit cellphones and cellphone accessories on Amazon.com and eBay.com which they misrepresented as new and genuine Apple and Samsung products. Pavel Babichenko, Piotr Babichenko, Timofey...
Idaho jury convicts 5 members of family in counterfeit cell phone case
BOISE, Idaho — Five members of an Idaho family accused of running a multi-million-dollar counterfeit electronics operation have been convicted of criminal charges after a federal trial that lasted more than two months. Monday in U.S. District Court, the jury convicted Paul (Pavel) Babichenko, Peter (Piotr) Babichenko, Timofey Babichenko,...
California Meets Idaho In This Chic Estate In Boise’s Most Coveted Community
Californians have been moving to Idaho in masses since the Pandemic broke out in 2020. They come to escape high taxes, and find a home somewhere with wide open spaces and few regulations. Now, a perfect home for a transplant from California has popped up on the market in Boise....
Did Arsonists Light 9 Fires in Boise Overnight?
Pictured above is the Table Rock Fire which took place several summers ago now. Boise residents and members of our greater community remember this fire well--as it blazed through one of the Treasure Valley's most iconic areas and the flames were so close to town, and to homes, it was terrifying. The fire, caused by fireworks, was eventually investigated and one young adult was held responsible.
International GoGo Squeeze Company Hiring in Nampa
If you have kids that are under the age of 10 you have most likely heard of or seen the GoGo Squeeze company. There products are sold in major retail stores around the country and is super popular for families. The healthy snacks, they specialize in healthy and nutritious different flavors of apple sauces, yogurts and puddings that are in easy one time use grab and go packs. Perfect for trips, picnics and packed lunches.
Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month
BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
travelblog.org
La Grande, Oregon to Boise, Idaho
Left the motel around 8:15 and headed for Walmart to buy an esky. Sandra needed some toiletries, so she went that way and I found the esky. Cute little thing and it keeps the drinks cold. The outside temperature today was 104F (40C). Just a tad schwetty!. There was a...
Why You’re Going To Save A Lot Of Money In August In Idaho
We all have been going through it lately, and our wallets are feeling the pain, too. We've been seeing higher gas prices than we can ever remember paying, inflation, and a ridiculous housing market pricing us all out of our homes. However, there are now signs that things are changing...
upr.org
Idaho study finds solar rates should be lower, which could hurt the solar industry
Idaho Power has commissioned a study that finds the rate it pays for rooftop solar customers to send their power back to the grid should be lowered. The energy company sent its study to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for consideration, suggesting net metering rates be cut by roughly 60%.
KTVB
Where did the air pumps go at Barber Park in Boise?
Ada County officials disconnected the pumps in 2020 due to the pandemic. Neighbors of the area are now dealing with trespassing floaters using their electricity.
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is Hosting an Experience Like No Other
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is a historic landmark in downtown Boise that is unlike any other. For 101 years, it was a prison that incarcerated thousands of inmates, and around 130 of them died during that time for some cause or another. It is said to be one of the...
Post Register
Nampa man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 45-year-old Nampa man was sentenced to 126 months in federal prison for distributing meth. According to court records, Jason Paul Janes, distributed more than two pounds of meth for $3,800 to another person on June 9, 2021. Janes has a nearly three decades long...
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho
The world is a crazy place and oftentimes, many of us get stuck focusing on bad news or things that are intended to make us “scared.” Once in a while, it’s good to stop and appreciate the little things in life and one Idaho Facebook group is doing just that in an extremely creative way.
Boise Police searching for missing 78-year-old man
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing and vulnerable 78-year-old man named John. In a Twitter post, Boise Police said John was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m., walking on the 9000 block of West Cory Lane in Boise. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue jeans.
10 Well Known Boise Restaurants Famous for a Single Menu Item
If you’re a foodie, Boise is a pretty tasty place to live. Earlier this year, Food & Wine confirmed something that all of us who live here already knew…Boise is one of America’s Next Great Food Cities. We know the trendy thing to do when talking growth...
eastidahonews.com
Coroner identifies teen whose body was found in Lucky Peak Lake
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — After weeks of searching, marine deputies on Wednesday located the body of a teenage boy who fell off a jet ski in Lucky Peak Lake last month. The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the 16-year-old as Bobby Sichulailuck. Ada County Sheriff’s Office...
He labeled a bullet with a threat to Boise’s mayor. This just happened to him in court
BOISE, Idaho — Menacing graffiti. Bullets labeled with threats to Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. Discussions of mass violence. Four firearms, including an assault rifle, and tactical gear. Writings avowing loyalty to a right-wing extremist ideology. On Monday, Erik K. Ehrlin, 33 — the man prosecutors said was responsible for...
