DOH: Monkeypox vaccine clinic starts on Maui

By Stephanie Shinno
 2 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health said a community health facility on Maui called Malama I Ke Ola Health Center is offering monkeypox vaccine appointments on certain days.

Individuals are advised to schedule an appointment on Mondays to Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Then on Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The health department said high-risk individuals may schedule an appointment on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information, call 808-871-7772.

