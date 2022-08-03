How Tommy Pham Thinks Eric Hosmer Will Fit In With Red Sox

Read on nesn.com
Pedro rips the Red Sox: ‘I just don’t see where the path is’
Pedro Martinez is not happy with the direction of the Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom. He ripped the team’s moves at the trade deadline this week on MLB Network.
NBC Sports
Enraged Kapler ejected after strange Betts-García incident
SAN FRANCISCO -- The frustration has been boiling over for Giants players in recent weeks, and against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park, it reached the manager's chair. Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time in his three seasons as Giants manager and fifth time overall...
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
Matt Carpenter backs Yankees Harrison Bader trade with take on former teammate
Still feeling blue about the New York Yankees inexplicably shipping Jordan Montgomery out of town for center field defense that we might not even see in 2022? Join the club! It’s miserable and now there’s more Domingo Germán on the horizon. BUT … could surprise Yankee of...
Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade
Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Dave Dombrowski explains decision to release Didi Gregorius
Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski explained the team’s decision to release Didi Gregorius in an appearance on SportsRadio 94 WIP.
Yardbarker
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
The bizarre piece of Kauffman Stadium that got Alex Cora thrown out
A ball hit by Salvador Perez helped the Kansas City Royals win their series-opener against the Red Sox, while also allowing for something new longtime Kauffman Stadium observers had never seen.
Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
‘I don’t feel well right now’: Miguel Cabrera gets brutally honest on Tigers’ future
Miguel Cabrera is slowly approaching the end of his mega-deal with the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera, who signed a monstrous 8-year, $248 million deal with the Tigers back in 2016, has two more seasons left on his deal before he and the Tigers have a mutual option for the final two seasons. Currently plagued by injury, the 39-year-old got brutally honest on his MLB future, admitting that he’s not currently feeling up to it. Via Evan Petzold, Cabrera admitted that he doesn’t “feel too well right now,” amid looming discussions about his status for the 2023 season.
Yankees steal reliever from Rays thanks to Tampa Bay roster crunch
The New York Yankees improved their bullpen significantly at the 2022 MLB trade deadline by importing Scott Effross of the Cubs and Lou Trivino of the A’s. But did they do enough? Michael King is out for the season, following in Chad Green’s footsteps. Even if Effross slides into an eighth inning role and Trivino shakes off his BABIP, there’s still room for some unknown quantities to grab hold of a roster spot.
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
