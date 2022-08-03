NORTH MANCHESTER, IN- Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana/North Manchester held its annual 5k and Fun Run last weekend. The day was beautiful and the runners enjoyed the course. A special thanks to the Manchester Police Department, Parkview EMS, Wabash County EMA and the Town of North Manchester for helping us ensure the course and runners remained safe. This event takes a lot of time and energy to put on as well as a lot of volunteers. We had many community members that came out to help us keep the road course safe and make registration a breeze.

NORTH MANCHESTER, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO