Two arrested in connection to Austin’s 34th robbery series of the year

By Abigail Jones
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested two people for their alleged involvement in two robberies that happened between July 29 and August 1. The robberies mark Austin’s 34th robbery series so far in 2022.

Police said Whitley Smith, 32, and Eddie Silva, 33, are facing charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The first robbery happened on July 29 at approximately 5:30 p.m. at Givens Park, in the 3800 block of 12th Street. APD said the victim was beaten and held at gunpoint, and that both Smith and Silva stole the victims’ personal belongings and Chevrolet Equinox.

The second robbery was at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 in the 5300 block of Westminster Drive. APD said the victims were moving into the neighborhood when Silva approached them, armed with a gun, and demanded their belongings.

A witness reported seeing a Chevrolet Equinox at the scene, and investigators confirmed it was the same one from the first robbery.

Smith and Silva were stopped by APD patrol officers near the area and taken into custody. Police said officers found items form both robberies in the car as well as a firearm with the same description as the one used in the robberies.

Silva was also charged with credit-card abuse for using one of the victims’ credit cards after the robbery and unlawful carrying of a firearm, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

