Cooling center serves to beat the Tri-State heat
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The humid summer heat has thousands of local residents trying to keep cool. After severe storms rolled through the Tri-State earlier this week, thousands of Tri-Staters were left with no power — which of course means no air-conditioning.First responders prepare for upcoming HydroFair
Although CenterPoint Energy has restored power to over 25,000 customers, there are still over a thousand people impacted by outages. To help these residents and anyone else who needs it, the CK Newsome Center has opened their doors to the public as a cooling center.
CenterPoint says the the center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Officials say attendees can stay cool in the air-condition and enjoy bottled water and snacks. The CK Newsome Center is located at 100 E Walnut Street in Evansville.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0