Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County short more than 600 teachers with a week left before school starts

By Lloyd Sowers
fox13news.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 11

JayJay
3d ago

Superintendent Addison Davis “announced that 290 district staff personnel will be dispatched to help cover classrooms.” Those are 290 administrative jobs that are so useless they can go cover the classrooms and leave their current positions unmanned without things falling apart. Either move them to teacher full time or fire them and use their salaries to hire more teachers. The problem isn’t that the school district needs more tax dollars, the problem is that they waste the tax dollars they get on needless administrative positions.

3d ago

Thank the governor for his policies. Teachers are going to continue to leave when they can’t do their job correctly. He is a dictator

Susan Conte
3d ago

Get to work Administrators, great use of our tax dollars....get back to the classroom and experience what teachers go through. Also, get your pocketbooks out and spend like teachers do.

The Weekly Challenger

What’s new for Pinellas County Schools

Check our Pinellas County Schools through their website, social media platforms, and through Let’s Talk, a customer service platform. Pinellas County Schools has announced various initiatives and programs in the works and on the horizon. Tutoring program helps young learners become strong readers. Pinellas County Schools is looking for...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension

Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz

Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Memorial to build hospital in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has begin preliminary work to build the first hospital inside the city limits of North Port. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System says it has started master planning and pre-construction site work on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard, near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in 2007 with a pledge from the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board to eventually build hospital in North Port.
NORTH PORT, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes resigns

Her duties will be transferred to Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman. Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned. Grimes announced her decision to step down in a memo to Mayor Jane Castor and City Council members earlier this week. When she was appointed to the role in August 2019, the...
TAMPA, FL
wlrn.org

State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition

State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren after he said he wouldn't prosecute abortions

This morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, due to "neglect of duty." While speaking at a press conference in Tampa, DeSantis cited Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Florida for his decision to issue the executive order, and specifically pointed to Warren's decision not to pursue charges against abortion patients or doctors, as well as his public support of transgender healthcare.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

