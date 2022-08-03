Hillsborough County short more than 600 teachers with a week left before school starts

Superintendent Addison Davis “announced that 290 district staff personnel will be dispatched to help cover classrooms.” Those are 290 administrative jobs that are so useless they can go cover the classrooms and leave their current positions unmanned without things falling apart. Either move them to teacher full time or fire them and use their salaries to hire more teachers. The problem isn’t that the school district needs more tax dollars, the problem is that they waste the tax dollars they get on needless administrative positions.
Thank the governor for his policies. Teachers are going to continue to leave when they can’t do their job correctly. He is a dictator
Get to work Administrators, great use of our tax dollars....get back to the classroom and experience what teachers go through. Also, get your pocketbooks out and spend like teachers do.
