Springfield, IL

Water main break causes pressure issues in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break is affecting the water pressure in residences on the southwest side of Bloomington. The City of Bloomington reported Saturday morning that a water main break occurred near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and White Oak Road. This is causing homes in the area to lose water pressure.
School supply tax break begins in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois school supplies tax break began on Friday. More than 30 students from local elementary schools are getting their school supplies for free. Students from Black Hawk, Harvard Park, Enos, and Feitshans Elementary Schools lined up at Walmart on Friday to shop until they drop.
Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
Crews install Route 66 neon sign at State Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State leaders are trying to teach more people about Historic Route 66. As part of that effort, crews installed a 40-foot neon highway sign at the State Fairgrounds on Wednesday. The sign was paid for with money from a state tourism grant, and leaders said the exhibit will bring people to […]
Taylorville house fire under investigation

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to an early Saturday morning house fire. According to the Taylorville Fire Department, at 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning the department responded to a possible house fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the attic on the rear of the house. Crews...
Woman killed in auto crash

A 30 year old Springfield woman was killed this morning in an automobile accident. It happened around 4:30 in the 800 block of West Monroe. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An autopsy is scheduled...
Stolen car pulled from Illinois River near Pekin

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A stolen car was pulled out of the Illinois River a few hundred yards south of the Pekin bridge on Wednesday. Crews initially searched for the submerged vehicle last week but it wasn’t found until this morning. The Peoria Fire Department dive team...
Springfield woman dies in early morning crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield woman is dead after a crash early Friday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 30-year-old woman died at 4:25 a.m. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:37 a.m. in the 800 block of West Monroe. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The...
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
Man found with crack cocaine and guns in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man facing charges after police say they found crack cocaine and loaded guns at his home. Deonte Stewart, 25, was arrested Friday morning for armed violence, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm. His arrest came after the...
Jelani Day's family launches foundation in his honor

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — The family of Jelani Day is officially launching a foundation in his honor. It is a non-profit foundation to promote social change, initiate missing person reform, and provide scholarships to students. An event called "An All White Affair" will kick-start the foundation's efforts. It is...
Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair

(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
Taylorville Police warns against scams

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police Department is reminding people to stay alert to scams. In a Facebook post, Taylorville Police said they received a report of a suspicious call from someone claiming to be an Ameren official. Police officers believed the call was a scam according to information provided by the receiver. This is […]
