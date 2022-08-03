ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement

Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
Michigan Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Brooklyn, Michigan. The 2-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway below. Michigan. Qualifying Order. NASCAR Cup Series. Pos | Driver...
Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin

Ty Gibbs admitted to Denny Hamlin that he didn't like how a couple of their Toyota teammates raced against him on Sunday at the Indy Road Course. The post Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Michigan

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be busy Saturday at Michigan International Speedway. Xfinity teams will have practice and qualifying before racing at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Cup teams will have practice and qualifying in preparation for Sunday’s race. Here is the day’s schedule:. Saturday,...
Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Suggestion For Kurt Busch

On Wednesday, Kurt Busch announced that he would miss this weekend's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. That's because he's still dealing with concussion-like symptoms. Busch's doctors suggested that he enters loud, noisy places while he tries to take the next step in his recovery process. As a result,...
Busch leads strong Toyota contingent in Michigan practice

Kyle Busch led a Toyota onslaught in NASCAR Cup Series practice Saturday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch was the fastest at 188.788mph (38.138s). Bubba Wallace was second fastest at 188.422mph, followed by Denny Hamlin (187.999mph), Ty Gibbs (187.720mph), and Martin Truex Jr. (187.437mph). Gibbs is making his third Cup Series...
Michigan Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Michigan International Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Brooklyn, MI. Today, the field rolls to the 2-mile oval for a round of practice and qualifying. View the Michigan starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual |...
