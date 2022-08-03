Read on www.sciencenews.org
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Phys.org
Simultaneous multi-gas detection needs only sub-μL analyte
Trace gas detection based on laser absorption spectroscopy (LAS) is a powerful technique due to its high sensitivity and selectivity, and it is widely used in many fields. Most of current works are performed using a single frequency laser targeting only one species. Study of the interaction between different components needs simultaneous measurement of multi-species, which is still a challenge.
TechCrunch
Gilead Sciences to acquire Oxford University biotech spinout MiroBio for $405M
MiroBio is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments to “restore immune balance” in autoimmune patients, which is when a person’s immune system attacks their own body tissues. Spearheaded by Professor Simon Davis and Professor Richard Cornall, the company spun out of Oxford University in 2019, and has gone on to raise $130 million in venture funding, including a $97 million tranche back in June from a slew of backers including Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE), an investment firm that has backed more than 100 Oxford University spinouts since its inception in 2015.
