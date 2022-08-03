MiroBio is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments to “restore immune balance” in autoimmune patients, which is when a person’s immune system attacks their own body tissues. Spearheaded by Professor Simon Davis and Professor Richard Cornall, the company spun out of Oxford University in 2019, and has gone on to raise $130 million in venture funding, including a $97 million tranche back in June from a slew of backers including Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE), an investment firm that has backed more than 100 Oxford University spinouts since its inception in 2015.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO