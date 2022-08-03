Tory leadership: Sajid Javid endorses Liz Truss's bid to be PM

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England announced its biggest interest rate increase in 27 years on Thursday as it forecast that the war in Ukraine would fuel further inflation and tip the U.K. economy into a prolonged recession. Soaring natural gas prices are likely to drive consumer price inflation to 13.3% in October, from 9.4% in June, the bank said. That will push Britain into recession later this year, with economic output declining each quarter from the fourth quarter of 2022 through the fourth quarter of 2023, bank forecasts show. Those pressures persuaded the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to boost its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, the biggest of six consecutive increases since December. The rate now stands at 1.75%, the highest since the depths of the global financial crisis in late 2008. Gov. Andrew Bailey defended the move, which will increase borrowing costs for consumers, saying the bank has a duty to control price increases that disproportionately affect the poorest in society.
Bank of England raises rates by most since 1995 despite recession's approach
LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years on Thursday, despite warning that a long recession is on its way, as it rushed to smother a rise in inflation which is now set to top 13%.
Manufacturing’s coming home: UK fashion boss champions ‘reshoring’
On a hot summer’s day in Derbyshire, Christopher Nieper is worried about getting cloth from Shanghai to his factory in the former mining town of Alfreton. For three months over the spring and early summer he had a container full of fabric stuck in the port of Shanghai while the Chinese city was locked down because of Covid. Eventually, to avoid waiting any longer, he paid an extra €5,000 (£4,200) to have it air freighted, first to France, and then on to the East Midlands.
‘I feel I’m moving backwards’: new UK graduates hit by cost of living crisis
Soaring energy bills, rising food prices and the threat of a recession: the “class of 2022” has graduated into the worst cost of living crisis for decades. Not that things have been easy for young adults for a while. Shreya Nanda, an economist with the Institute for Public Policy Research’s Centre for Economic Justice, says they have faced their own crisis “for many years – in terms of stagnant wages, rents going up, high marginal tax rates faced by young people and their state spending being cut”.
Farmers’ group: Talks with Dutch govt delivered ‘too little’
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The leader of the Netherlands’ top agricultural lobby group said that a first round of talks Friday with a delegation led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte about the government’s nitrogen emissions reduction goals delivered “at the moment, too little” for thousands of farmers living in uncertainty.
