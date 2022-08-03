'Wedding Season' Brings the Fake Dating Trope to Netflix (Again) — Is It Based on a Book?

Read on www.distractify.com
Original Footage From Woodstock '99 Is Still Available To Watch Thanks to Its Pay-Per-View
Even if you didn't go to Woodstock '99 or (gasp!) you weren't even alive yet when it happened, the Netflix docuseries Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 is likely on your radar. The three-part documentary details what went wrong with the famed music festival and it features a lot of footage from the event itself.
Discovery+ Series ‘Contraption Masters’ Shows Engineering At Its Most Extra
UK viewers already saw Richard Hammond’s Crazy Contraptions on TV this spring, and now it’s time for U.S. viewers to get in on the fun. The show arrived stateside under a new title, Contraption Masters, and started streaming today, Sunday, August 7, on Discovery+. The new reality competition...
‘Coyote Ugly’ Turns 22! Where Is the Cast Now?
For some moviegoers, it’s hard to hear LeAnn Rimes' “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” without thinking of Coyote Ugly. The romance drama set in a New York City bar was released in theaters for the first time on Aug. 4, 2000. Coyote Ugly shined at the box office, grossing a reported $113 million after it debuted. The film also became an early 2000s cult classic and inspired bar table dances everywhere.
Elliott Kennedy Has Grown up on TV Alongside the Chrisley Kids
As if one television show wasn't enough Chrisley, the Chrisley Knows Best spinoff series Growing up Chrisley starring Savannah and Chase first premiered on April 2, 2019. The show follows the Chrisley siblings as they move to Los Angeles to try and "make it" in Hollywood. Three seasons later, the show has been full of interesting characters, but none more so than Chase's friend Elliott Kennedy.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
HBO Max Is Taking Tons of Movies and Shows off Its Platform — Here's Why
Now that it feels like everyone has their own streaming platform, they all have to fight each other for our attention. We've seen how Netflix has been struggling to keep subscribers, to the point where it's losing millions of them. Unfortunately for HBO Max, the future is not looking too good either. The platform has canceled a number of shows and movies. This is especially concerning since there are already rumors the streamer is on its last legs.
Messages Between '90 Day Fiancé's' Mohamed Abdelhamed and a Mystery Woman Have Surfaced
Who could possibly forget that Mohamed Abdelhamed from 90 Day Fiancé was famously looking for a wife who loved him like his mother. Without unpacking some of the Freudian issues that come with that, let's take a look at what that really means. He was clearly hoping to find someone who would take care of him. Yve, who is 24 years his senior with an autistic son, wasn't having it and rightfully so.
Doja Cat Reassures Fans After Shaving off Her Eyebrows on Instagram Live
Let's be honest: Doja Cat should teach a masterclass on how to dominate the headlines. From beefing with fans and declaring she's quitting music to feuding with Noah Schnapp after he shared screenshots of their private conversation regarding her crush on Joseph Quinn, the "Best Friend" rapper knows how to keep the public interested.
What Does Savannah Chrisley Do for a Living? Here's an Update
There’s a ton of drama surrounding the Chrisley family from Chrisley Knows Best. Todd Chrisley, the patriarch of the family, has recently been accused of having an extramarital affair behind his wife’s back. To make matters worse, he and his wife are being charged with tax evasion and fraud.
These Popular Magnolia Network Shows Are Moving to HBO Max Soon!
There’s a reason HBO Max is one of the most popular streaming networks. It has an incredible lineup of shows and movies for viewers to enjoy. Magnolia Network is a little newer to the game, but it’s definitely proven itself to be up for the challenge among its competitors. Several Magnolia Network shows have already garnered attention from millions of viewers.
Mom Tries to Guilt Woman into Moving Tables Because She Has a Baby, Internet Is Divided
Generally speaking, it's understood that if you see a mom with a baby looking for a place to sit, then it would be a pretty scummy thing to not give up your chair for them if you're perfectly healthy and able enough to stand up on your own and walk to another location or stand for a little bit.
Keanu Reeves to Star in Hulu’s True-Crime Series ‘Devil in the White City’
More than 20 years after the book was released and more than a decade after Leonardo DiCapriosnapped up the film rights, The Devil in the White City will finally get a screen adaptation. The Hululimited series doesn’t yet have an exact release date, but it’s reportedly set for a 2024 debut.
Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are Showing Their ‘Love in the Limelight’ on Hallmark
Ready to “Fall Into Love” again? Yes, Hallmark Channel’s annual Fall Into Love programming event is back, kicking off tonight, Saturday, Aug. 6, at 8 p.m. ET with the premiere of the TV movie Love in the Limelight. (Never mind that we’re still a month and a half away from autumn!)
'Married at First Sight' Has Been Renewed for Seasons 16 and 17
Would you trust your romantic fate to a panel of experts who match you into marriage? Brave singles have been stepping up to the plate, or rather, down the aisle, ever since Married at First Sight premiered in 2014, and we've been hooked ever since!. Article continues below advertisement. After...
Will There Be More ‘Westworld’ After Season 4?
You might be wondering how many seasons of Westworld are planned, especially now that the HBO sci-fi drama is approaching the end of its fourth season. Well, the good news is that it sounds like the cast and crew are scheduled to start filming Season 5 next year… and that the show might even continue beyond that. Read on…
Roger E. Mosley, of ‘Magnum P.I.’ fame, dead at 83
LOS ANGELES — Actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.,” died Sunday at the age of 83, his daughter confirmed. Mosley died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles of injuries suffered...
14 Classic Book Adaptations I Would Like To See That Aren’t Jane Austen
Move over, Lizzy Bennet, Emma Woodhouse, and Anne Elliot.
Many of Us Couldn't Even Last for the Duration of the Shortest Stay on Survival Series 'Alone'
Of all the survivalist reality television series, Alone is perhaps the most taxing on its contestants. Completely unstaged, contestants are forced to survive alone in the wilderness with only a limited set of tools and a camera to document their journey. Each season, one contestant has the shortest stay and is the first eliminated.
