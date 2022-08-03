ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Provides Update on Arterio Morris' Legal Situation

By Zach Dimmitt
 3 days ago

Morris was charged with misdemeanor assault in June.

Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard provided some additional information Wednesday about the legal status of freshman guard Arterio Morris.

Morris was arrested by Frisco Police in early June. He was charged with misdemeanor assault after a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, according to police records.

Beard admitted there wasn't much he could say regarding the charges but said the team and Morris have been "transparent."

"There's not much I can say, but I can say very clearly again, as soon as we heard about the situation - Terio himself being very transparent - we immediately turned that into the appropriate channels. So that thing is in the Title IX office in the hands of the University of Texas. They make a lot of the decisions on what day-to-day looks like with that moving forward."

Questions remain about how this arrest will affect Morris's status with the team for the upcoming basketball season. As of now, Morris has not been suspended from the team, according to a UT spokesman.

Denton County Jail records indicate that Morris posted a $3,500 bond and was released on June 3.

"We just trust the process," Beard said. "That's about all I can say, but as soon as new information comes out we'll be the first to show you guys that."

The Longhorns open up the 2022-2023 campaign against UTEP on Nov. 7.

IN THIS ARTICLE
