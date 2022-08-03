MLB trade deadline by the numbers: How did 2022 compare to other years?

Drew Smyly said he figured there was at least a chance he could be moved before the trade deadline this year. “I thought it was maybe 50-50," the Cubs lefty said Saturday. Smyly didn’t frequent the rumor mill as much as some of his Cubs teammates the last month. But as a guy capable of starting or relieving who won the World Series last fall, it’s obvious he could have helped a contending team this season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO