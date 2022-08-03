MLB trade deadline by the numbers: How did 2022 compare to other years?

Read on www.nbcsports.com
Cubs option David Bote to Triple-A between doubleheader
The Cubs at least temporarily alleviated some of logjam on their infield depth chart by optioning David Bote to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. Optioning Bote after Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader in St. Louis was the Cubs' corresponding move to calling up Sean Newcomb to start the nightcap. Whether...
The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline
For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
2 reasons Astros are the World Series favorite after 2022 MLB trade deadline
The Houston Astros made some quality moves at the MLB trade deadline, bringing in the likes of first baseman Trey Mancini, reliever Will Smith, catcher Christian Vazquez and utility Mauricio Dubon. The Astros were rumored to be in on some of the starting pitchers available, as they reportedly checked in...
MLB Odds: Pirates vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022
The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an Interleague showdown as the teams meet at Camden Yards on Friday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Orioles prediction and pick. The Pirates are 3-7 over their past 10 games. However, they are coming...
Detroit Tigers' Al Avila took over 7 years ago. Here's how he has managed the roster
The unofficial start of the Detroit Tigers' rebuild has long been seen as the trade deadline in July 2017, when the team began to clean house. That's when they sent away J.D. Martinez, with Justin Verlander departing in August, as well as other key pieces in Justin Upton, Justin Wilson and Alex Avila.
What are the oldest MLB stadiums?
They call baseball “the old ball game” for a reason. Professional baseball dates back almost 150 years, and the sport itself is pushing on two centuries. Though the game has evolved, Major League Baseball and some of its teams still have current connections to the past. Two MLB...
Sunday's Cubs-Marlins game delayed by rain
Sunday's Marlins-Cubs series finale at Wrigley Field was delayed due to rain in the area. A tarp covered the infield from late morning up until the originally scheduled 1:20 p.m. first pitch approached. The Cubs announced the delay around 1 p.m. and did not initially set a tentative start time.
Cubs' Morel (hamstring) exits early against Marlins
Rookie Christopher Morel exited Saturday's game against the Marlins with right hamstring tightness, the Cubs announced. Manager David Ross pinch hit Nick Madrigal for Morel in the sixth inning, and the Cubs announced in the eighth Morel is considered day-to-day. Ross said after the game Morel felt tight running the...
Verlander wins MLB-leading 15th game, Astros blank Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched six scoreless innings for his MLB-leading 15th victory, Chas McCormick and Martin Maldonado each homered and had three RBIs, and the AL West-leading Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-0 Thursday night. Verlander (15-3), making his comeback from Tommy John surgery, extended his...
Cal Mitchell not in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Mitchell is being replaced in right field by Ben Gamel versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. In 140 plate appearances this season, Mitchell has a .205 batting average with a .584 OPS, 4 home runs,...
Eric Haase kept on Detroit's bench on Friday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Friday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Haase will sit on the bench after Tucker Barnhart was chosen as Detroit's catcher for Bryan Garcia. Per Baseball Savant on 140 batted balls this season, Haase has produced a 8.6% barrel rate and...
Orioles run winning streak to 5 with 6-3 win over Pirates
BALTIMORE — (AP) — On a day the Orioles welcomed Eddie Murray, Brooks Robinson and Mike Mussina back to the ballpark, Baltimore's less heralded 2022 team thrilled the home crowd again. Ryan McKenna hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and the Orioles won their fifth straight...
Yankees reserve minor league outfielder suspended for performance enhancing drugs
Not only did the New York Yankees blow an eighth-inning lead in Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, but they also had one minor-league player receive a suspension for consuming performance-enhancing drugs. 33-year-old veteran Derek Dietrich was slapped with a suspension after playing 41 games for Triple-A Scranton...
Dane Dunning blanks White Sox, former team
Dane Dunning allowed one hit in seven dominant innings against his former team for his first win since April, and Adolis Garcia drove in five runs as the Texas Rangers shut out the Chicago White Sox 8-0 on Saturday night. Chicago's lone hit against Dunning was an infield single up...
Ramon Urias not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias is being repalced at third base by Rougned Odor versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. In 290 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .247 batting average with a .718 OPS, 11 home runs,...
Taking a chance on Michael Conforto right move for Sox
Editor's Note: "Taking a chance on Michael Conforto is the right move for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Cubs move on from Simmons with DFA amid infield logjam
When the Cubs signed Andrelton Simmons in March, it looked like he would get the most time at shortstop this season with Nico Hoerner also working in a fair amount. That plan never came to fruition, and the Cubs parted ways with the veteran by designating him for assignment Saturday.
Smyly, 'very happy' to remain Cub, picks up 1st Wrigley win
Drew Smyly said he figured there was at least a chance he could be moved before the trade deadline this year. “I thought it was maybe 50-50," the Cubs lefty said Saturday. Smyly didn’t frequent the rumor mill as much as some of his Cubs teammates the last month. But as a guy capable of starting or relieving who won the World Series last fall, it’s obvious he could have helped a contending team this season.
Cubs excited for ‘unreal’ London Series experience
There was a consistent reaction to news the Cubs will play the Cardinals in the 2023 MLB London Series. “Sick,” starter Marcus Stroman said. “Unreal”. “I'm excited, really excited to be able to go over there,” manager David Ross said. "It’s really cool," general manager Carter Hawkins...
Contreras' dramatic Wrigley return: ‘Couldn’t write it better’
When Willson Contreras stepped up for his first plate appearance Friday, he received a 20-second standing ovation from Cubs fans welcoming him back to Wrigley Field. Contreras, who was widely expected to be traded this week, and the Cubs were playing their first game since the deadline passed Tuesday. Their...
