Millikin University HSHS Medical Group Health Center to Open August 8

Delicious produce is being harvested all around the Champaign-Urbana area, so how can we get it onto our dinner tables?. It’s that time of the year when you hope your neighbor with the great vegetable garden goes out of town and asks you to “take care of things” in their absence. Or perhaps some oversized zucchini mysteriously appeared at your front door recently; just FYI, every Aug. 8 is National Sneak Some Zucchini onto your Neighbor’s Porch Day.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO