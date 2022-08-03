ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Millikin University HSHS Medical Group Health Center to Open August 8

By Bryan Bridge
 2 days ago
nowdecatur.com

Deadline Approaching for Decatur Memorial Foundation Grants

August 5, 2022 – More than half a million dollars is still available through the Decatur Memorial Foundation community grant program to help nonprofits in Macon County. “The Foundation Grant Committee awarded nearly $150,000 in funding during our June application review cycle,” said Julie Bilbrey, the foundation’s executive director. “We are excited to continue expanding our mission outside the hospital walls with this new grant program and invite organizations to apply for the remaining $600,000 of funds available.”
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

The role of a veterinary pharmacist with the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital

You may think you understand what a pharmacist does, but what about a pharmacist where the patients can range from a tiny parakeet to a 2,000-pound bull?. Lauren Forsythe earned a doctor of pharmacy degree from the University of Findlay, then completed her veterinary pharmacy residency at Purdue’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital. She worked as a veterinary clinical pharmacist at the University of California-Davis Veterinary Medical Hospital for three years before joining the University of Illinois in 2019 where she is a clinical assistant professor and the pharmacy service head.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Decatur Memorial Foundation on Byers & Co

August 4, 2022 – Julie Bilbrey and Ryan Aupperle of the DMH Foundation joined Byers & Co to talk about how they support the community through Memorial Foundation Grants. In addition, Dan Watkins of God’s Shelter of Love details how the foundation’s gift positively impacted their operations. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Springfield Walmart donate shopping sprees of school supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Several Springfield schoolchildren have their back-to-school shopping done for no cost, thanks to Walmart.  The three Walmart locations in Springfield banded together Friday to fund school supply shopping sprees for 30 students. The stores have also donated $500 to four Springfield elementary schools: Enos Park, Black Hawk, Harvard Park and Feisthas.   “We […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

Last Chance to Register for Crossing Healthcare Volunteer Opportunities at Garden Party

August 4, 2022 – In 2021 a partnership between Crossing Healthcare and University of Illinois Extension yielded 3,534 pounds of produce, which was distributed to prescription produce patients. These patients included individuals with health conditions or food insecurity. 1,012 volunteer hours were spent at the garden. Learn about how that number can grow and all the volunteer opportunities at the Crossing Healthcare Garden by attending the garden party.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Need a Job? Decatur has over 2,000 job opportunities looking to hire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Need a job? Macon County has plenty of open positions. More than 2,000 jobs in the county need to be filled. Nationwide hiring in July was much better than expected. Nonfarm payrolls rose 528,000 and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. Leisure and hospitality jobs led the way with gains of 96,000, followed by professional and business services with 89,000.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

Illinois State Fair Kicks Off Next Week

August 5, 2022 -The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois Department of...
ILLINOIS STATE
mahometdaily.com

After 23 years, Jane Fox to retire from Hill Animal Clinic

Dr. Jane Fox loves her job as the veterinarian at Mahomet’s Hill Animal Care. She loves her clients, some of whom are second-generation family members that utilize her expertise. She loves her staff, some of whom have worked with her for more than two decades. She loves a profession...
MAHOMET, IL
thecentersquare.com

Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair

(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
chambanamoms.com

Farm Stands Selling Fresh Produce in Champaign-Urbana and Beyond

Delicious produce is being harvested all around the Champaign-Urbana area, so how can we get it onto our dinner tables?. It’s that time of the year when you hope your neighbor with the great vegetable garden goes out of town and asks you to “take care of things” in their absence. Or perhaps some oversized zucchini mysteriously appeared at your front door recently; just FYI, every Aug. 8 is National Sneak Some Zucchini onto your Neighbor’s Porch Day.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
myradiolink.com

Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement

Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement. SPRINGFIELD –Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order for the Kroger grocery store located...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur's Turner Triplets set to turn 75

DECATUR — The Turner Triplets say they have been blessed since they were born 75 years ago. “We know we’re miracle babies,” said Marcy Dillow. “We all know, number one, if it wasn’t for God that we wouldn’t be here.”. Dillow, along with her...
DECATUR, IL
hoiabc.com

A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz

NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

New German restaurant opens in Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year after Bayern Stube closed, a new restaurant is stepping in to take its place. The Horsch Radish is bringing German cuisine back to Gibson City, and it opened on Thursday in the former Bayern Stube building. Co-owners Sam Horsch and Matthew Ertel have been extra busy preparing […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
wglt.org

Normal Planning Commission hears from upset Wintergreen subdivision residents

More than 150 people came out for the Normal Planning Commission meeting Thursday, with most of them upset about proposed changes for future development in the Wintergreen subdivision. Despite the opposition, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the new preliminary subdivision plan and related zoning changes. If approved by the...
NORMAL, IL

