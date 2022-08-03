Former Athens City Schools official sentenced for role in fraud scheme

Read on www.waff.com
Man arrested on murder charge in Jackson County
Phil Campbell man arrested after confessing to rape and incest; State revoked his release
iheart.com
Madison County Assistant District Attorney Resigns After Two OD At His Home
Nelson, N.Y - A Madison County Assistant District Attorney has resigned after two people OD'd at their home. Madison County Deputies were called to 2739 Tuscarora Road in the Town of Nelson. They discovered that it was the home of Bradley Moses at for two people who were unresponsive. Both people received multiple doses of Narcan ,were hospitalized and released.
2 more inmates injured at Limestone Correctional Facility
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two more inmates were injured from inmate-on-inmate assaults at the Limestone Correctional Facility this week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Ray, 42, was injured on Aug. 3 after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon. Ray was treated for his injuries at the health care unit.
WAAY-TV
Prison officials respond to WAAY 31 reporting on rising violence at Limestone Correctional Facility
Alabama Department of Corrections officials are responding to WAAY 31's recent exclusive reporting on rising violence and critical staffing shortages inside the state's largest prison complex. On Wednesday night, in an email, the department's media liaison largely ignored this newsroom's questions and requests for access to interviews inside the facility...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office held active shooter training at Asbury High
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies were at Asbury High School practicing their response to an active shooting situation. Sheriff Phil Sims said simulating the unthinkable allows his deputies to practice the skills they have to protect students. The scenario had an active shooter enter a classroom, take hostages and wait for police officers to respond.
AG’s office replies to Mike Blakely appeal, says they told defense key witness was under investigation
The State of Alabama this week responded to former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal of his conviction on first-degree theft of property and use of official position for personal gain charges.
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home during a reported barricade situation on Tuesday. Brenda Brown, the homeowner, said authorities were looking for her son, Toney Brown. She says her son was not home when the SWAT team arrived. She said she offered to take authorities through her home, but police still used force to search through it.
48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, David Little, talks about his platform
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
Limestone Correctional Facility warden retires
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The warden at Limestone Correctional Facility officially retired on Aug. 1, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. The ADOC spokesperson said Deborah Toney had been on mandatory leave since March 21. Following her retirement, wardens Chadwick Crabtree and William Streeter were placed in charge of Limestone Correctional Facility.
Three arrested after drug bust at Scottsboro tattoo shop
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents, deputies and the Scottsboro Police Department served a search warrant at 929 South Broad St at the SKN WORKS Tattoo shop. During the course of the search, officers and deputies located Meth, Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Suboxone,...
Athens educator sentenced to 5 1/2 years for virtual school fraud
A former Athens City school administrator convicted in a virtual school scheme that defrauded Alabama public schools of up to $10 million was sentenced Wednesday to serve 66 months in federal prison, and must pay $1.3 million in restitution. William Richard “Rick” Carter in March was found guilty of conspiracy,...
7-year-old injured in Morgan County ATV crash
A 7-year-old child was seriously injured in an ATV accident on Friday, according to the Priceville Police Department.
Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit seized over one pound of fentanyl while executing search warrants on Aug. 2. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Carter O’Bryan Lyle, 31, and Shakeria Alandrea King were both...
Family of Alabama A&M student fatally shot turns pain into passion for domestic violence awareness
Chi McDade's mother now plans on traveling to local schools to share her daughter's story while teaching young teens about the different categories and dangers of domestic abuse.
Seven-year-old boy critically injured in ATV accident
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Lieutenant Brandon Silvey at Decatur and Rescue, a 7-year-old boy was brought to Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 6 following an ATV accident. The boy is being prepared for a helicopter flight to Children’s of Alabama - Birmingham. WAFF 48 will keep you...
WAAY-TV
Former guards speak out on conditions at Limestone Correctional Facility: 'This is beyond dangerous'
WAAY 31's exclusive months-long investigation into what many people are calling a crisis inside Limestone Correctional Facility continues this week after another violent weekend inside the state's largest prison. Former correctional officers are speaking out about conditions inside, the critical staffing levels that leave fewer than 20 guards in charge...
North Alabama pawn shop raided by federal agents
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — There is a heavy law enforcement presence at Joe’s Pawn Shop in Albertville. An FBI spokesman tells News 19 that the Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene. One person was seen being taken out of the pawn shop in handcuffs. Authorities appear […]
weisradio.com
Three Arrested Following Albertville Pawn Shop Raid
Three people were arrested Thursday following a raid on a pawn shop in Albertville. That raid, which involved the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, took place at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. Marshall County authorities say they will release more details during an upcoming press conference to be announced later.
