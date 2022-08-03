Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 5: Pittman Dominates, Dulin Wows

On Day 5 of Colts training camp, receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Ashton Dulin stood out, tight end Kylen Granson rebounded, and a few defensive linemen continued to wreak havoc.

The Indianapolis Colts were back at it again on Wednesday for their fifth practice of training camp.

After their first padded practice the day prior, the team returned to shorts and shells. With how hot it was outside, that was likely a welcomed move.

I roamed the sidelines once again for the duration of practice and now give you the contents of my daily journal.

TEAM

— Wednesday morning, the Colts announced that they signed free agent wide receiver D.J. Montgomery.

— Players who missed Wednesday's practice were wide receiver DeMichael Harris, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, running back D'Vonte Price, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

— After being tended to on the sideline by trainers during Tuesday's practice, defensive end Kwity Paye was back as a full participant on Wednesday.

— During drills pitting wide receivers/tight ends against cornerbacks/safeties, the offense focused on formations with two and three-man bunches and stacks. The closest defender in coverage is credited. Here were the outcomes: Alec Pierce def. Stephon Gilmore; Parris Campbell def. Kenny Moore; Dezmon Patmon def. Marvell Tell III; Ashton Dulin def. Tony Brown; Isaiah Ford def. Chris Wilcox; Julian Blackmon def. Nyheim Hines; Samson Nacua def. Wilcox; Jelani Woods def. Rodney McLeod; Anthony Chesley def. Dulin; Hines def. Nick Cross; Michael Pittman Jr. def. Brandon Facyson; Ford def. Wilcox; Ethan Fernea def. Dallis Flowers.

— On the rep where Blackmon beat Hines, the safety laid a big hit on Hines as the ball arrived, popping the ball free. It was followed by raucous approval from assistant defensive backs coach Mike Mitchell and linebacker Zaire Franklin.

— There has been some pushing and shoving here or there over the last week but we saw our first quick fight on Wednesday as tempers flared between Pittman and McLeod and the two exchanged swings.

— The team focused primarily on short-yardage situations during 11-on-11 drills.

OFFENSE

— All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor opened up 11-on-11s with a couple of nice gash runs which appeared to have been legit in a live game situation.

— Quarterback Matt Ryan was 7-of-9 passing in 11-on-11s, with completions to Pierce, Pittman (2), and Kylen Granson (4). On one play (you could credit Yannick Ngakoue with a sack), Ryan found Pierce for about 15 yards along the right side. On a big missed opportunity, Ryan nearly hit Hines on a wheel route along the left side. Hines didn't quite get his footing at the turn, and although he had a step or two on linebacker Bobby Okereke, the ball was just out of a reach. It could've resulted in a gain/score of about 45 yards if completed.

— Pittman was a beast on Wednesday. He's always the alpha of the receiver group but today was an exercise in him being "that guy." Arguably his best play of the day came on a pass from Ryan where Pittman had a dig of about 15 yards and made the catch with Gilmore right in his face. The two players made contact at the catch point but Pittman still held on.

— Granson had a much-needed big day. He had been blending into the group throughout camp and had very few moments to garner optimism for a big role in the upcoming season. However, he caught four straight from Ryan on Wednesday. One of them was either a fullback dive or a shovel pass, but it was a touch nonetheless. It felt like the Colts wanted to either get him more involved or get his confidence up. Whatever the purpose, it looked good.

— Quarterback Nick Foles had some solid passes on the day. On one, he found Woods angling toward the right sideline about 15 yards downfield, which the rookie tight end caught over the head of fellow rookie linebacker Jojo Domann.

— Dulin came up with the play of the day on a pass from Foles late in practice. Foles found him about 40 yards down the right side. Dulin leaped and high-pointed the ball over the head of Isaiah Rodgers, who had perfect coverage. It appeared as if Dulin also ripped the ball out of Rodgers' grasp while coming down with. Dulin had a few other productive catches on the day as well.

— Rookie quarterback Jack Coan had another great throw on Wednesday, finding receiver Michael Young Jr. streaking across the left side for a gain of about 15 yards. After the catch, Young made a couple of defenders miss.

DEFENSE

— McLeod continued to further get worked in with the first unit at strong safety, although he and Cross continued to split reps.

— Ngakoue jumped out yet again on Wednesday after a big performance the day prior. He had at least one would-be sack and put a big move on left tackle Matt Pryor to get there. His quick jump off the snap is very evident.

— A couple of young defenders continue to make plays. On two occasions, second-unit ends Dayo Odeyingbo and Ben Banogu converged on Foles for a sack. Odeyingbo also had two other tackles for loss against running backs Hines and C.J. Verdell.

— Rotational edge defender Ifeadi Odenigbo also got to quarterback Sam Ehlinger on a would-be sack.

SPECIAL TEAMS

— Wednesday's punt returners were Hines, Keke Coutee, Rodgers.

