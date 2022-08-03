Effective: 2022-08-03 18:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Clay; Southern Columbia; Union; Western Clay; Western Putnam Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bradford, northeastern Alachua, southwestern Baker, northwestern Putnam, Union, southern Clay and southern Columbia Counties through 830 PM EDT At 800 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Columbia to near Bardin. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake City, Green Cove Springs, Starke, Lake Butler, Keystone Heights, Raiford, Worthington Spring, Middleburg, Columbia and Fort White. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BAKER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO