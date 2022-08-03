Read on alerts.weather.gov
WMBF
Authorities capture escapee in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in North Carolina captured an escapee out of Robeson County. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said 37-year-old Wayne Zachary Holshouser escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton on Friday. The agency said Holshouser was discovered missing just after 5:30 p.m.
sandhillssentinel.com
Two drivers airlifted after crash
Four people, including a child, are hospitalized after a head-on crash near Union Pines High School. The incident took place on Friday afternoon on Farm Life School Road between Union Church Road and Joel Road in Carthage. According to troopers, the crash happened when a Jeep Wrangler crossed the centerline...
cbs17
2 women among 4 nabbed in Moore County drug busts, deputies say
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and two women were arrested earlier this week on drug charges in two separate incidents in Moore County, deputies said. Both incidents happened on Tuesday with one taking place in the Eagle Springs area, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Teen busted in Hoke County after deputies spot with 100 grams of weed in baggies, officials say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager busted in Hoke County with more than 100 grams of marijuana is facing drug charges, authorities say. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office says Yair Flores-Jimenez, 18, of Parkton was arrested early Friday and charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell and distribute and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
2 killed in crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, NCHP says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, authorities said. It happened on Highway 130 near Raynham Road, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway 130 was blocked in both directions for several hours before reopening about 1:45 […]
WMBF
Robeson County deputies investigating pair of shootings
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are investigating a pair of separate shootings that happened Wednesday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the first incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton, while the second happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.
Pembroke man wanted for Robeson County murder arrested, will be extradited from Dillon County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Pembroke man wanted for murder is in custody, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Knowledge McNeil, 20, has been charged in connection with Quadrique R. Butler’s shooting death. Butler was found dead Monday at a home on Prosperity Drive. McNeil faces charges of first-degree murder, breaking and entering, […]
jocoreport.com
Troopers Identify Driver Killed In Single Vehicle Accident
ANGIER – The State Highway Patrol has released the identity of a driver killed in a single vehicle accident in the 3000 block of Benson Road near the Harnett-Johnston County line. The wreck was reported at 11:39pm Sunday, July 31. The Highway Patrol said Juan Carlos Miguel Gonzalez, age...
North Carolina troopers trying to solve 2 deadly hit-and-run cases in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities are looking for answers after two deadly hit-and-run incidents involving pedestrians in Robeson County, including one that happened more than a year ago. Lennon Junior Coe of Lumber Bridge was hit and killed on July 27 on Carolina Church Road, while Carolyn Locklear of Red Springs died […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Excavator comes off trailer, strikes car in Pinehurst
A large excavator came off a trailer and hit a car in Pinehurst Friday evening. The excavator was being hauled on a flatbed trailer. When the driver of the trailer went through the underpass on Highway 5, the top of the excavator hit the bridge. The impact caused the excavator to come off the trailer and struck a car coming in the opposite direction toward the underpass. No injuries were reported.
Our History: Old Brown Marsh Presbyterian Church
INSCRIPTION: Organized prior to 1756 by Scottish settlers. Present building constructed 1818. Third building on site. First t
wfxb.com
Firefighters Battle Fire in Lumberton
Crews with the Lumberton City Fire Department were called to the scene of a structure fire yesterday. The blaze was reported at the Old Village Station on Roberts Avenue around 6:30 p.m. According to community members, the roof had partially collapsed. The Raft Swamp Fire Department also helped at the scene. More information is expected at a later date.
Stretch of road in Fayetteville to get extra police patrols this weekend after multiple shootings
Fayetteville, N.C. — Extra police patrols are slated for a stretch of Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville this weekend after multiple shootings, injuries even death this past week. The stretch of road is lined with hotels, motels and other lodging. The mid-point for drivers traveling between New York and...
OBITUARY: Annette Denise McCoy
ROCKINGHAM — Annette Denise McCoy, 62, of Rockingham, passed on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Public viewing will be held from noon until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday,...
WECT
Columbus County woman takes home $142,021 in lottery winnings
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Commissioners hope to break ground on...
Robeson County deputies investigating apparent homicide near Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating an apparent homicide near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies were called Monday morning to the 2900 block of Old Whiteville Road, Wilkins confirmed. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Delco murder suspect arrested in North Carolina, girlfriend found safe: Police
Police say a suspect wanted for murder in Delaware County, Pennsylvania was taken into custody in North Carolina and his girlfriend was found safe.
Sampson County deputy gets heroic welcome home after gunshot wound recovery
Deputy Caitlin Emanuel returned home on Friday after nearly two weeks of recovering from a gunshot wound.
QUICK ACTION SAVES TWO LIVES
ELIZABETHTOWN — The instant reaction by an Elizabethtown police officer saved the life of a 20-year-old man on Thursday. At about 9:30 a.m., Elizabethtown Police Department, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Bladen County EMS, Elizabethtown Fire Department and Bladen County Water Rescue were sent to Lock and Dam No. 2 on the Cape Fear River after a 9-1-1 call claimed an individual had fallen into the river and could not swim.
columbuscountynews.com
‘Multiple’ Lake EMS Members Involved in San Jose Incident
Several members of Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary were involved in the series of events that led to the department losing its contract with the county, according to a statement from Columbus County Commissioners. Commissioners issued a more detailed description today (Wednesday) on the incident involving Chief Shannon Worrell,...
