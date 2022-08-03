ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Phil Mickelson Has Been Suspended for Two Years by PGA Tour, Lawsuit Reveals

By Bob Harig
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=159JNO_0h3k53z600

Mickelson was first suspended on March 22 for recruiting players to LIV Golf. The lawsuit, filed by 11 LIV Golf players against the PGA Tour, seeks to have the suspensions lifted.

Phil Mickelson, a Hall of Famer for more than a decade who has 45 PGA Tour victories, won’t be allowed to apply for reinstatement to the PGA Tour until March 31, 2024, as part of a disclosure in lawsuit filed by 11 LIV Golf players.

Mickelson 52, a lifetime member of the Tour because he’s won at least 20 times and been a member for a minimum of 15 years, was originally suspended by commissioner Jay Monahan on March 22 for a period of two months due to his recruitment of PGA Tour players to compete in LIV Golf events.

The lawsuit, which seeks to have the indefinite suspensions lifted while seeking temporary injunctions for three players – Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford – to allow them to compete in the upcoming FedEx Cup playoffs, is being backed by LIV Golf Investments.

The controversial new venture, which is going by the LIV Golf Invitational Series, features eight events this year and will transition to the LIV Golf League in 2023 with a 14-tournament schedule.

Mickelson, who won his sixth major title in 2021 at age 50 to become the oldest major champion, was among several players including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia to sign lucrative guaranteed multi-year deals to compete in LIV events, which offer $25 million purses.

DeChambeau joined Mickelson in the lawsuit but Koepka and Reed have not done so. Johnson and Garcia resigned their PGA Tour membership after joining LIV.

As disclosed in the lawsuit, Mickelson was suspended for two months, and he applied for reinstatement on June 20 but was denied. By competing in the first LIV event in London, Mickelson’s suspension was extended until March 31, 2023. When he played in the Portland LIV event, it was extended again until March 31. 2024.

The PGA Tour’s policy has been to grant a player conflicting event releases for overseas tournaments, up to three per year, with stipulations beyond that. It declined such releases to the London event due to its belief that LIV was a hostile competitor. It has never granted releases for domestic events, most likely the reason for the longer penalties.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated on the eve of the first LIV Golf event in June , Mickelson said he was not resigning his PGA Tour membership and believed that his lifetime status should matter. As a lifetime member, he is not required to play a minimum number of events.

“I’m certainly grateful for the 30-plus years that I’ve had with the PGA Tour,’’ Mickelson said. “The many memories and experiences that I’ve shared. And I’d like to think that I contributed to the PGA Tour over that time. And I have earned a lifetime membership. I’m hopeful that stays the same. I also feel it’s important for any player to have the right to play wherever they want, in addition to me being able to keep my lifetime membership.’’

Mickelson later added during the interview: “I worked really hard to earn that lifetime membership. And I’m hopeful that I’ll have the ability to play wherever I want whether it’s the PGA Tour, LIV or wherever else I want.’’

The lawsuit noted the “Tour’s anticompetitive scheme is apparent from the disciplinary action levied against Plaintiff Micklelson,’’ and pointed out several ways it believes he is being harmed because of the “Tour’s unlawful suspensions.’’

Among those grievances expressed:

“The Tour’s suspension has denied Mr. Mickelson the right to the platform and the public exposure provided by playing on the Tour. The Tour’s suspension has denied Mr. Mickelson the opportunity to hone and maintain his golf game by playing professional golf in the tournaments that he would choose to play. The Tour’s suspension has denied Mr. Mickelson access to play professional golf before his fans via live attendance and video broadcast of Tour events. The Tour’s unlawful conduct cost Plaintiff Mickelson endorsement deals and sponsorships. Notably, the Tour is the only golf tour shown regularly on broadcast television in the United States, and it earns vastly more in sponsorship, advertising, and broadcast revenue than any other golf tour. The Tour’s unlawful conduct eliminated Plaintiff Mickelson’s opportunity to earn up to $10 million annually in the Player Impact Program, a program that measures player impact by, among other things, calculating the player’s Nielsen score (how often a player is featured during PGA Tour tournament broadcasts). The Tour’s suspension has denied Mr. Mickelson the opportunity to earn FedEx Cup rankings and OWGR rankings.’’

Comments / 108

Jeanette Soltesz Ullinger
3d ago

The United States does business with Saudi Arabia all the time. LIV is a business venture. Just as the PGA is. Wrap these all up, and it's called "strictly business," and it's being played like a chess game. We will see which player has the best strategy.

Reply(6)
19
All Republicans lie
3d ago

well when you play with terrorist that blew up 9/11.... you made your choice good luck goodbye!

Reply(8)
43
George Rose
2d ago

See how trump undermines any organization on his radar? It just proves to me that trump will attempt to destroy Democracy from within because he holds no Allegiance to anything or anyone other than himself!

Reply(6)
15
Related
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

John Daly: I 'begged' Greg Norman to let me join LIV Golf

Plenty of golfers have gone from the PGA Tour to the controversial LIV Golf league this year, and John Daly apparently wanted to be the next Tour defector. The Saudi-backed league has been able to lure away some of the best players on the Tour with massive amounts of money.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Golf.com

Will Zalatoris emotionally reveals why he broke up with longtime caddie

Will Zalatoris’ business decision was also a personal one, he says. In a surprising move, the world’s 14th-ranked player split with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in between the second and third rounds of the Wyndham Championship, replacing him with one of his coaches for the week, and another veteran looper for the weeks ahead. While these transactions happen, explanations like the one Zalatoris gave sometimes don’t.
GOLF
Golf.com

How this hero caddie saved his player from a tournament-ending mistake

Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. I’ve written about it again and again, and I’ll keep writing about it until the golf world is purged of this awful affliction. That affliction is trying...
GOLF
Golf.com

Devastating finish likely cost pro his Tour card — but there’s more to the story

Max Homa twice tweeted about it. Shane Lowry shared a picture of a jet. Then there is the reaction of the man himself, and if you view nothing else on Saturday, watch Austin Smotherman. Though if his response to one of the most unfortunate sequences you’ll see tells you anything, he’ll probably shrug his shoulders at your condolences and well-wishes, too.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Liv Golf Investments#The Liv Golf League
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.

If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Masters officials attempt to discourage pros from joining LIV Golf? A lawsuit alleges they did just that

What role has Augusta National and chairman Fred Ridley had in the current brouhaha between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Invitational Series? More than you might think if a 105-page complaint filed by Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players asking for a temporary restraining order so that LIV defectors can compete in the upcoming FedEx Cup Playoffs is to be believed.
GOLF
Golf.com

This pro made an 8 on his first hole of the tournament. Now he’s tied for the lead

It’s every golfer’s worst nightmare: making a big number on the first hole. Joohynug Kim did exactly that Thursday at the Wyndham Championship. “I was laughing,” Kim said after his round. “There was like nothing I could do. It was just the first hole and gosh, I just got a really bad lie and then didn’t really have another good lie and didn’t really have another good lie, didn’t really have another good lie.”
GOLF
Golf Channel

Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie of three years before weekend at Wyndham

Will Zalatoris has split with the caddie that he’s had for most of his young professional career. Zalatoris and caddie Ryan Goble parted ways after Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship, GolfChannel.com has confirmed with Zalatoris’ manager after the news was first reported by The Caddie Network.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

‘Don’t try and destroy what made you’: Pro passionate over LIV lawsuit

Rocco Mediate understands why players are leaving for LIV Golf. While self-deprecatingly noting it would never happen, the longtime pro even described a scenario where he himself would listen if the controversial, Saudi-backed league came calling. But if you do take off for LIV, Mediate said, don’t expect to also...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

BMW PGA Championship weekend sells out for first time ever

The BMW PGA Championship has sold out for the weekend for the first time ever, continuing the huge demand for the DP World Tour's flagship event in 2022. The fourth Rolex Series event of the season will see a world-class field tee it up in September. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Billy Horschel and US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick are all set as well as past champions Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"We've kind of had a rough month" Will Zalatoris opens up on sacking caddie

Will Zalatoris has opened up on the decision to part ways with his caddie halfway through the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour. When some player-caddie relationships end it can come as a great relief to the player or a shock to the wider world. Think of Bubba Watson splitting...
GOLF
Golf.com

Down the road from Muirfield, golf is growing just fine

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — This country doesn’t need your mega millions to “grow the game.” It’s doing just fine on its own. Just down the street from Muirfield, where the best women in the world are pegging it on one of the best courses on the planet, there is the old Ladies Links. It’s nine holes, each around 60 to 100 yards, and has hosted golfers for over a hundred years. From members of the North Berwick Lady Golf Club, back in 1888, to Luke List and some other restless Tour pros during last month’s Scottish Open. Today, it goes by ‘The Wee Course’ and, naturally, it hosted the wee lads and girls Saturday morning.
WORLD
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
774
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy