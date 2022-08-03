Effective: 2022-08-06 11:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-06 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bernalillo; Torrance; Valencia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New Mexico, including the following counties, Bernalillo, Torrance and Valencia. * WHEN...Until 245 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Escabosa, Chilili, Tajique, Manzano, Meadow Lake, Torreon, Miera, Ponderosa Pines and Cedro. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO