Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Teller by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 18:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Teller A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN TELLER COUNTY At 617 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Divide, or 22 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls and Divide. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for El Paso, Teller by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: El Paso; Teller FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN TELLER AND WEST CENTRAL EL PASO COUNTIES At 800 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms with heavy rain have weakened. However, the risk for flash flooding continues from the earlier storms. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls, Divide, Crystola, Chipita Park and Cascade. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
