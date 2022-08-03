A tractor trailer driver is dead after a crash late last night in Dillon County. The incident happened around 11:35 p.m. on I-95 South near Latta when a 2021 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling south and slowed down because of traffic then was hit from behind by another tractor trailer also traveling south. The 56 year old driver of the second truck died at the scene but their identity has not been released. The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

DILLON COUNTY, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO