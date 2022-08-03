ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden still testing positive for COVID, his doctor says

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqvo0_0h3k4irJ00

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Wednesday, his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House, adding that the test was taken after Biden finished a light workout.

Biden continues to feel well and is fever free, O'Connor said, adding that the president is still experiencing an occasional cough but less frequently than on Tuesday.

Biden, 79, had just emerged from isolation on Wednesday last week after testing positive for COVID for the first time on July 21. He tested positive again on Saturday in what O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 474

Judith???
3d ago

We see how he has declined in the last few months his staring, lost in space, he's on a rapid decline and no medication can help. I think it's an excuse to keep him out of the public, he has done enough of damage to this country, and now we are on high alert from other countries.

Reply(15)
146
America First
3d ago

The fact his doctor will not come to a press conference like all other doctors have for previous Presidents is truly suspect!

Reply(22)
174
DJ
3d ago

This is hiding Joe until the mid-terms are over. He isn’t testing positive this many times. All the more reason to vote straight republican ticket.

Reply
61
