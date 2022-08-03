EMSA issues fourth medical heat alert of the year

Read on ktul.com
KTUL
Silver Alert for 62-year-old canceled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old James Barnes. Barnes was last seen when he was released from St. John's around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Barnes was in the hospital after having a seizure around 11 Friday night. Barnes does not have a cell phone...
KTUL
SUNDAY FORECAST: Last hot day before temporary relief arrives
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The weekend looks to end like a typical weekend in August with hot temperatures. A heat advisory is once again in effect from noon until 8 p.m. today for a heat index ranging from 105 to 108 degrees. Expect temperatures to reach the 90s by...
KTUL
SATURDAY FORECAST: Heat advisory and sunny skies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Another hot day is in store for Green Country. Any isolated showers this morning should quickly die off during the morning. Sunshine, high humidity and high temperatures will make for dangerous heat this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for most of the area...
KTUL
Eastern Oklahoma VA to offer new Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Starting Monday, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will begin offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to unvaccinated veterans and their spouses and caregivers. VA employees and CHAMPVA recipients are also eligible. The new vaccine uses a protein-based technology, such as the ones use for...
KTUL
Tulsa Oilers host back to school drive, public skate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Saturday, August 6, the Tulsa Oilers hosted a school supply drive and public skate event at the Oilers Ice Center from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Those who brought new school supplies received half off a public skate pass and half off a skate rental.
KTUL
Dog Day of Summer event happening in Bartlesville
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Dog Day of summer will be held today, August 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Frontier Swimming Pool located at 312 South Virginia Avenue in Bartlesville. The pool will be closed to people starting today as well. The cost for the event...
KTUL
K-9 splash event to be held following end of pool season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — All Tulsa Parks will host their last day of swimming for the summer on August 6. After pools close, dogs will get their chance to swim at the annual K-9 Splash at McClure Pool located at 7440 East 7th Street. Two swimming sessions will be...
KTUL
Tulsa Young Professionals host 918 Lead workshop
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On August 5 and 6, Tulsa Young Professionals hosted 918 Lead. 918 Lead is a nonpartisan civil servant training camp to develop Oklahoma's next generation of leaders. This two-day bootcamp was lead by current and former elected officials as well as political consultants to prepare...
KTUL
A New Leaf to host series of open interviews
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf is holding a series of open interviews for both part-time and full-time positions. They are seeking Direct Support Staff to help people with disabilities live on their own. “This is a chance to make a difference in the lives of people with...
KTUL
OKC residents arrested in Tulsa with meth, fentanyl and a firearm
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have arrested three OKC residents for drugs, a firearm and a stolen car. Police responded to reports of stolen car from a used car dealership near 41st and Memorial. Officers said they saw the stolen Buick and found Brittany Jefferson, who had taken...
KTUL
Broken Arrow police to host Back-to-School Bash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police want to help children get ready for school, so they're partnering with The Assembly at Broken Arrow to host its 16th annual Back-to-School Bash. About 45 vendors will be handing out free backpacks, school supplies, and kids will have a chance to...
KTUL
Amber Alert canceled, missing teen and 6-month-old child found
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Lawton police have issued an Amber Alert for 6-month-old Carson Sellman. Police said the child is a white male. The child went missing around 7:45 Thursday morning from his foster home. The child's foster mother reported her foster daughter Chasity Sellman, 16, is also missing with...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation celebrates opening of Wagoner satellite office
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation and Wagoner County officials joined together to cut the ribbon on a new Career Services satellite office in Wagoner on August 2. The new office is in downtown Wagoner near the county courthouse at 109 North Casaver. “I truly believe the most powerful...
KTUL
Advocate Alliance hosts DRAG Your Bike to Brunch event in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bike Brunch hosted by Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow, This Machine, and Broken Arrow Brewing Company to support PRIDE Fest in BA is happening today. From 9 to 10 a.m. is the bike ride, brunch will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a...
KTUL
Tulsa police find Missouri fugitives hiding in hotel room
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested two Missouri fugitives Thursday after finding them in a motel near 31st and Memorial. Officers found one suspect, Colby Fitts, was registered to a room in the motel. His location was confirmed by an ankle monitor, officers said. Fitts left Missouri...
KTUL
OSU students make recommendations for sustainable practices on campus
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University students are leading the charge to recommend environmental sustainable practices on campus. Two environmental science undergraduate students Daussin Afonso and Julia Frusciante, researched sustainable water drainage systems on campus last spring. They provided recommendations for several locations. “We were interested in this...
KTUL
Broken Arrow Intertribal Veterans Association hosting 'Pow Wow' to benefit Mission 22
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Intertribal Veterans Association is hosting the "Contest Pow Wow" starting Friday to benefit Mission 22. The association wants to honor the servicemen and servicewomen who are actively serving, have served, or made the ultimate sacrifice with this event. Broken Arrow is home...
KTUL
Graffiti plaguing town of Muskogee, police ask for information
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department is looking to identify the culprit or culprits behind graffiti around the town. Police posted photos of the graffiti on a social media post on Thursday. "We are actively investigating the graffiti and any possible suspects," MPD said. Anyone with information is...
KTUL
Skiatook officials discuss a one-cent sales tax
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Skiatook is trying to sell residents on a one-cent sales tax to build a new police and fire station. The city says the current buildings have long outlived their usefulness. Police Chief Billy Wakefield had a very long list of serious problems. He said the...
KTUL
Third Eye Blind coming to Tulsa in October
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Third Eye Blind is performing in Tulsa on October 21. The band, which has recorded five best-selling albums since 1997, will take the stage at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in October. Led by Stephan Jenkins, 3EB has earned worldwide success...
