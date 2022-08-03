Miami's Mario Cristobal Selected As One of The Most Intriguing College Football Coaches

SI's Pat Forde Places Cristobal 11th Amongst Coaches Heading Into 2022

This offseason was definitely one that made seismic change in the world of college football. From transfers to new coaching hires, plenty of teams now have drastically different expectations than before.

Speaking of coaching changes, numerous Power Five programs decided to bring in new leaders into their locker rooms. Whether that be Lincoln Riley going to USC or Brian Kelly to LSU, these new hires are expected to make immediate impacts on their rosters.

Here at Sports Illustrated , our own Pat Forde went through and ranked the 25 Most Intriguing College Football Coaches heading into the 2022 season.

Just outside of the top 10, Forde finds Miami head coach Mario Cristobal at No. 11 on the list. Here's what Forde had to say about the Hurricanes new head coach.

"No program is trying harder to dial back to a specific point in time than The U, which hired the former Hurricanes offensive lineman to rekindle the glory days of the 1980s and ’90s. Armed with a startlingly aggressive collective to help recruiting efforts, Cristobal is applying his fiery intensity to the job of toughening a program gone soft. Cristobal went 35–13 at Oregon, including a Rose Bowl victory and an upset at Ohio State, but left just enough on the table to wonder whether he can coach as well as he recruits. There is ample room for a resurgent power in the Atlantic Coast Conference; can Cristobal get Miami to finally deliver?"

Of course the expectations for Cristobal, a former player during the glory days of The U, are going to be extremely high. However with a promising recruiting class and inheriting a talented roster, Cristobal should be able to compete for ACC Championships from day one.

Cristobal will be tested early in Miami's third game of the season, as they face a rising SEC power in Texas A&M at College Station.

