ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

No more leadership changes at Charleston Co. School District, superintendent says

By Nick Reagan
live5news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.live5news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Teachers, parents concerned about CCSD portable classroom safety

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County School District (CCSD) will continue using portable classrooms in the upcoming school year, and both teachers and parents have expressed concerns about overcrowding. CCSD officials said the trailers lie within an “established, secure perimeter” of the school’s campus. “If someone does get beyond the outside fenceline into the campus, […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant library reopens after renovations

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - After a year-long closure for renovations, the Charleston County Public Library’s Mount Pleasant branch opened Saturday morning. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the newly renovated facility. The renovations included upgrades to the interior, technology and furniture. The project was part of a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Education
Charleston County, SC
Government
Charleston County, SC
Education
The Post and Courier

Bad cases clog Charleston County courts, add to racial disparities, study finds

A nonprofit working with the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office recommended implementing an arrest-warrant screening process in Charleston and Berkeley counties to reduce racial disparities and ease case backlogs. The Washington D.C.-based Justice Innovation Lab recently released a new report created through an ongoing partnership with Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Kennedy
Person
Erica Taylor
The Post and Courier

Charleston-area churches planning more than a dozen affordable units

For years, nonprofits and municipal governments have been investing millions of dollars and forming numerous partnerships to tackle the affordable housing crisis facing the Charleston region. Now, churches are ramping up efforts to be part of the solution. Congregations in the Charleston area have been providing reasonably priced housing to...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Wando principal selected as associate superintendent of high schools for CCSD

Wando High School will have a new, but familiar, face leading the high school in the upcoming school year as the current principal, Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer, takes on a bigger role in the Charleston County School District. She’ll leave behind her role as principal for one of the largest schools...
WANDO, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#College#Charleston Co#The School Board
counton2.com

Hurricane re-entry passes available for Williamsburg County residents

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Emergency Management Division is reminding residents that hurricane re-entry passes are now available for the 2022 hurricane season. The passes allow residents that have evacuated during a hurricane to return to their homes. They also help with the distribution of emergency...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Back-to-School events happening in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s time for students to head back into the classroom! Students, parents, and schools are preparing as several back-to-school events are happening ahead of the new school year. Here’s a list of local back-to-school happenings, by county: Charleston County Pack the Back Back to School Drive Elite Tax Group and the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston late-night entertainment ordinance could soon be updated

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – An ordinance in Charleston that regulates late-night alcohol service could soon see an update after nearly 10 years. City officials are looking to revise Charleston’s late-night entertainment ordinance, which applies to bars and restaurants that have a permit to serve alcohol after midnight. According to Deputy Chief Dustin Thompson with the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
live5news.com

Charleston leaders to discuss new, master-planned community near Wando Area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new master- planned community in the Wando Area is moving forward with their plans to expand down Clements Ferry Road. This morning Charleston’s Technical Review Committee will discuss their plans for expansion. They will be discussing the Point Hope Community’s pre-application, which, the city...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood

On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Road access a sticking point for Kitfield development

A Charleston developer’s request for the annexation of about 16 acres of roadway outside a property subdivision in the Kitfield area of Moncks Corner was recently put on hold by the local planning commission as they examine access rights along Vanihayn Drive. Wofford Stribling’s bid for approval to access...
MONCKS CORNER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy