No more leadership changes at Charleston Co. School District, superintendent says

5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
abcnews4.com
CCSD board members explain proposed shifts in power from board to superintendent
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — “I think that the timing, as well as the strategies, all are completely wrong.”. Lee Runyan, a candidate for Charleston County School Board, is voicing his concerns about a possible power shift in the district. We've told you before about the proposal to...
Teachers, parents concerned about CCSD portable classroom safety
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County School District (CCSD) will continue using portable classrooms in the upcoming school year, and both teachers and parents have expressed concerns about overcrowding. CCSD officials said the trailers lie within an “established, secure perimeter” of the school’s campus. “If someone does get beyond the outside fenceline into the campus, […]
The Post and Courier
Overcrowding at Mount Pleasant's Lucy Beckham High School leads to classroom 'cottages'
MOUNT PLEASANT — After only two years of operation, Lucy Beckham High School is suffering from overcrowding. Charleston County School District administrators project that 1,750 students will be enrolled in the high school this upcoming school year — 250 more students than the school is able to accommodate.
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant library reopens after renovations
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - After a year-long closure for renovations, the Charleston County Public Library’s Mount Pleasant branch opened Saturday morning. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the newly renovated facility. The renovations included upgrades to the interior, technology and furniture. The project was part of a...
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg County School District expects little impact from merger on bus routes
Williamsburg County School District expects little negative impact on the travel time to and from school for students from the Greeleyville area as high school aged kids are transferred to Kingstree. Brian McKnight, the director of student services for Williamsburg County School District, said that he anticipates that some high...
Parents frustrated about overcrowding at Lucy Beckham High School
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of parents who call themselves the ‘Long Point Parents’ are voicing their frustrations about overcrowding at a Mount Pleasant high school. They sent a letter to the Charleston County School District detailing claims of what they believe is leading to overcrowding and the need for portable classrooms at […]
The Post and Courier
Bad cases clog Charleston County courts, add to racial disparities, study finds
A nonprofit working with the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office recommended implementing an arrest-warrant screening process in Charleston and Berkeley counties to reduce racial disparities and ease case backlogs. The Washington D.C.-based Justice Innovation Lab recently released a new report created through an ongoing partnership with Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and...
live5news.com
VIDEO: First Day Fest tomorrow
VIDEO: The Charleston County Public Library Mount Pleasant branch is set to re-open today.
Charleston County working to fill vacant 911 operator positions
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- 47 jobs are open for applicants at the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Dispatch Center as of August 3. The call center in Ladson, that serves the whole county, is suffering from short-staffing and needs new operators to get back on it’s feet. “We need some people for sure. As well as […]
Erica Taylor out as Charleston County School District’s chief of staff
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Erica Taylor will no longer serve as chief of staff for the Charleston County School District. A CCSD spokesman on Tuesday confirmed the district has parted ways with Taylor. “Dr. Taylor is no longer with Charleston County School District. We appreciate her valuable time and service to our district,” said […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area churches planning more than a dozen affordable units
For years, nonprofits and municipal governments have been investing millions of dollars and forming numerous partnerships to tackle the affordable housing crisis facing the Charleston region. Now, churches are ramping up efforts to be part of the solution. Congregations in the Charleston area have been providing reasonably priced housing to...
The Post and Courier
Wando principal selected as associate superintendent of high schools for CCSD
Wando High School will have a new, but familiar, face leading the high school in the upcoming school year as the current principal, Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer, takes on a bigger role in the Charleston County School District. She’ll leave behind her role as principal for one of the largest schools...
counton2.com
Hurricane re-entry passes available for Williamsburg County residents
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Emergency Management Division is reminding residents that hurricane re-entry passes are now available for the 2022 hurricane season. The passes allow residents that have evacuated during a hurricane to return to their homes. They also help with the distribution of emergency...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston hires homelessness coordinator. Advocates say more resources are needed.
NORTH CHARLESTON — Along Tanger Outlet Boulevard, construction continues on the 72-bay Topgolf facility, slated to be a premier entertainment venue. Next to that site, land has been cleared for a $200 million mixed-use development that will include apartments, hotels and restaurants. In a small wooded area across the...
Back-to-School events happening in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s time for students to head back into the classroom! Students, parents, and schools are preparing as several back-to-school events are happening ahead of the new school year. Here’s a list of local back-to-school happenings, by county: Charleston County Pack the Back Back to School Drive Elite Tax Group and the […]
Charleston late-night entertainment ordinance could soon be updated
CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – An ordinance in Charleston that regulates late-night alcohol service could soon see an update after nearly 10 years. City officials are looking to revise Charleston’s late-night entertainment ordinance, which applies to bars and restaurants that have a permit to serve alcohol after midnight. According to Deputy Chief Dustin Thompson with the […]
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant mayor issues statement on health, stepping back from public events, meetings
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Mount Pleasant issued a statement Thursday afternoon letting the public know about recent medical symptoms he has been experiencing. Mayor Will Haynie says he has been seeing doctors for medical help over the past week. Haynie says that the medical issues are...
live5news.com
Charleston leaders to discuss new, master-planned community near Wando Area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new master- planned community in the Wando Area is moving forward with their plans to expand down Clements Ferry Road. This morning Charleston’s Technical Review Committee will discuss their plans for expansion. They will be discussing the Point Hope Community’s pre-application, which, the city...
The Post and Courier
Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood
On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
The Post and Courier
Road access a sticking point for Kitfield development
A Charleston developer’s request for the annexation of about 16 acres of roadway outside a property subdivision in the Kitfield area of Moncks Corner was recently put on hold by the local planning commission as they examine access rights along Vanihayn Drive. Wofford Stribling’s bid for approval to access...
