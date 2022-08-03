No more leadership changes at Charleston Co. School District, superintendent says

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- 47 jobs are open for applicants at the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Dispatch Center as of August 3. The call center in Ladson, that serves the whole county, is suffering from short-staffing and needs new operators to get back on it’s feet. “We need some people for sure. As well as […]

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO