ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

U.S. Marshals apprehend 3rd suspect in fatal drive-by shooting in Springfield Township

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dWPa_0h3k3lTH00

A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday in the death of a motorist who was fatally shot in January as he waited in his car at a traffic light in Springfield Township, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Ronald Richardson Jr. was taken into custody near the 1800 block of Queenswood Drive in Findlay, the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said in its update.

On July 20, Richardson along with Chicha Harris, 20, and David Evans, 20 were indicted in the death of Gerald Mayes, 27.

Law enforcement alleges that Richardson, Harris, and Evans shot and killed Mr. Mayes as he waited in his car at a traffic light at the intersection of Perrysburg-Holland Road and South Holland-Sylvania Road. The suspects are accused of driving by and shooting up the vehicle that was covered in bullet holes, authorities said.

Harris and Evans were arrested shortly after the incident, and remain at the Lucas County jail, authorities said.

Richardson faces charges of homicide, felonious assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm near a prohibited premise, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, the Marshals Service said Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
wktn.com

Man Arrested After Overdose Incident Thursday

A Kenton man was arrested after Kenton Police Officers were dispatched to Forest Court Apartments concerning an overdose Thursday afternoon. According to the report, officers located Storm Copley in a bedroom of an apartment at the complex. He was said to be in an apparent state of drug overdose. Officers...
KENTON, OH
huroninsider.com

Family arrested following fight at baseball park

SANDUSKY – A couple and their two children were arrested Tuesday evening following a fight at the AMVETS Baseball Park. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police were called to the park for a report of a large fight. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw a large group of people heading to their vehicles and another group of several shirtless men who were yelling at each another and had aggressive postures. The park manager told police that the shirtless men were causing the fight, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Wauseon man charged with murder, felonious assault

WAUSEON, Ohio — Devin Harris, a Wauseon man, was charged with the murder and felonious assault of Gemma Thompson on Friday, according to the Fulton County Common Pleas Court. According to court documents, the assault was committed on Aug. 2 and was upgraded to a murder charge on Aug....
WAUSEON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Findlay, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Findlay, OH
13abc.com

Man indicted in deadly Alexis Rd. crash in May

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One woman killed in two-car crash on Airport Hwy. in Swanton Twp.

SWANTON, Ohio — One woman was killed Friday night in a two-car crash on Airport Highway in Swanton Township nearby the intersection with Turtle Creek Circle. Patience Chaney, 40, of Lorain, Ohio, was pronounced dead on the scene following a head-on collision. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
SWANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marshals#Drive By Shooting#South Holland#Violent Crime#Queenswood Drive#Richardson Harris#The Marshals Service
huroninsider.com

Two charged following bar fight in downtown Sandusky

SANDUSKY – Two individuals were charged early Sunday morning following a fight at Daly’s Pub in Sandusky. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the bar at 12:40AM for the second time that morning, for a report of a fight. About 15 minutes earlier, police issued a warning s for disorderly behavior to Trae Caffey, 27, of Sandusky.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Man wanted on murder warrant dead after east Toledo shooting Friday morning; death ruled homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man wanted on a murder warrant related to the shooting death of a woman earlier this week was shot and killed in east Toledo Friday. Toledo police responded to the Ravine Park Village apartment complex just after 2 a.m. Friday on a call of shots fired. 22-year-old Daevon Higgs was found with gunshot wounds to the chest and neck in the parking lot, according to police.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Woman in court on aggravated burglary charges

LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Thursday accepted into evidence a video of an interview conducted by Lima Police Detective Todd Jennings with Madison Coulter, a 21-year-old Lima resident charged with two counts of aggravated burglary for an incident that left one victim with minor knife wounds.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOL 11

Fremont taco stand owner arrested on drug charges

FREMONT, Ohio — A Fremont taco stand owner is facing drug charges after his business and residence were raided Wednesday. The Sandusky and Ottawa County Drug Task Force executed search warrants at the Vasquez Taco Stand at the corner of West State Street and Clover Street and a residence in the 600 block of South Park Avenue. Both properties are owned by Octavio Vasquez.
FREMONT, OH
WTOL 11

Body found in Erie Township ditch Thursday night

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A body was found in a ditch nearby Rymers Road, northeast of the Ottawa County Fairgrounds in Erie Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Foul play is suspected, but not confirmed, according to the Sheriff's Office. The scene is under early investigation.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Olando Richardson, 47, of Detroit, was sentenced to two years on probation and 60 days in the county jail for having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Marquavious Monroe, 26, of Lima, was...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Northwood couple charged after allegedly tying up child

A Northwood couple is in jail for allegedly leaving their son hog-tied in their motel room. Jason Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, were arrested July 29 and charged with endangering children/administering corporal punishment, a third-degree felony. Northwood police responded to the Baymont Inn in the 2000 block of Oregon...
NORTHWOOD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Investigators Offering $5,000 Award For Information In Sylvania Arson

SYLVANIA, Ohio. —The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding a residential fire in Sylvania, Ohio (Lucas County). On Saturday, July 30, at about 12:26 p.m., the Sylvania Township Fire Department responded to 2695 N. Crissey Road in...
SYLVANIA, OH
hometownstations.com

Discovery hearing held for man suspected of fatally striking Officer Francis

The man believed to be the driver of the car that hit Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis back in March appeared in Hancock County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Emin Johnson appeared in court where his lawyer and the state went over documents that are not available yet in his case. The state explained that the DNA report, as well as the crash incident report, have not been finalized and released to both parties, further stating that it could take more than a week to get the necessary documents to have the case proceed. Johnson's lawyer also shared that a plea offer has not yet been made to his client and that they intend to sign a speedy trial waiver to help the court.
BLUFFTON, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy