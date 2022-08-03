U.S. Marshals apprehend 3rd suspect in fatal drive-by shooting in Springfield Township

A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday in the death of a motorist who was fatally shot in January as he waited in his car at a traffic light in Springfield Township, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Ronald Richardson Jr. was taken into custody near the 1800 block of Queenswood Drive in Findlay, the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said in its update.

On July 20, Richardson along with Chicha Harris, 20, and David Evans, 20 were indicted in the death of Gerald Mayes, 27.

Law enforcement alleges that Richardson, Harris, and Evans shot and killed Mr. Mayes as he waited in his car at a traffic light at the intersection of Perrysburg-Holland Road and South Holland-Sylvania Road. The suspects are accused of driving by and shooting up the vehicle that was covered in bullet holes, authorities said.

Harris and Evans were arrested shortly after the incident, and remain at the Lucas County jail, authorities said.

Richardson faces charges of homicide, felonious assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm near a prohibited premise, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, the Marshals Service said Wednesday.