Illinois Manufacturers’ Association touts $600 million impact on state’s GDP

Read on www.wmay.com
Related
wmay.com
Illinois biofuel industry a jobs creator, new DOE report finds
(The Center Square) – Illinois’ biofuel industry continues to expand and create more jobs every year, a new report by the Department of Energy has found. In 2021, 307 new jobs were added in Illinois, an increase of 4.6% over 2020, the 2022 United States Energy and Employment Report (USEER) said.
cilfm.com
New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X
Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday, the Pritzker administration is updating the state on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state’s Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive healthcare in Illinois. “The Illinois Department...
wsiu.org
Funding for southern Illinois projects included in Senate budget
178 million dollars for Illinois projects is included in the U.S. Senate's budget for fiscal year 2023. In Southern Illinois, several education and workforce programs will receive funds in the budget proposal, including a mobile manufacturing training lab at Kaskaskia College, creation of a new Center for Rural Health at the SIU School of Medicine, and for Shawnee Community College to expand a commercial truck driving program to Metropolis and Cairo.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/5/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) While the U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was miss-spent by the State of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Employment Security has not shared that information so far. However, the IDES is now being called out by the federal government in a scathing report released earlier this week. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Labor Department indicates that an information deadline will soon be announced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Sales tax holidays ineffective compared to real tax reform, report says
(The Center Square) – A new report is critical of temporary sales tax holidays similar to the school supply tax holiday underway in Illinois. For ten days, the state sales tax on school supplies drops from 6.25% to 1.25%. State officials say the tax holiday will save Illinois families $50 million.
New Tyson Foods plant breaks ground in Illinois
Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois.
Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
wmay.com
Stop producing ‘forever chemicals’ says Illinois Environmental Council
(The Center Square) – The national conversation about forever chemicals just hit home for many Illinoisans as testing found at least eight million residents get water from a utility where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were found. When six out of every 10 Prairie State residents turn on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmay.com
Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud
(The Center Square) – The federal government issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the...
wmay.com
With election in three months, Pritzker announces millions for southern Illinois projects
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two infrastructure projects totaling nearly $40 million for downstate Illinois as a part of tax increases for the "Rebuild Illinois" plan. Some question the timing with an election three months away. The Rebuild Illinois plan passed with bipartisan support in 2019...
nowdecatur.com
The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association launches “Manufacturing Matters” Tour
August 3, 2022- The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association launched the statewide “Manufacturing Matters” Tour to highlight economic impact of manufacturing in Illinois. IMA announced the tour during a press conference at Richland Community College in the Scherer Industrial Technology Center. A study on the total economic impact of...
tspr.org
Illinois geography plays a role in who gets lung cancer
Lung cancer rates in central and southern Illinois are double those in the Chicagoland region, according to the American Lung Association. Kristina Hamilton, who is advocacy director for the American Lung Association in Illinois, said smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer in the state. ”The smoking rates are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cilfm.com
A measure of Illinois’ economy dropped ‘significantly’ in July
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A key measure of Illinois’ economy offered discouraging news from July. The University of Illinois Flash Index, which uses various metrics including corporate earnings, tax receipts and personal income to measure the level of economic activity around the state, dropped from 105.5 in June to 104.9 in July. A reading over 100 usually indicates growth in the economy.
wmay.com
New report shows Illinois is ranked third for outbound migration
(The Center Square) – Data from a moving website shows the outmigration from Illinois has continued this year. According to the moving website moveBuddha, data for state-to-state moves shows that for every 42 moves into Illinois there are 100 moving out, the third highest outbound interest in the country this year, behind New York and California.
wmay.com
Illinois Boosts Medicaid Reimbursements To Abortion Providers
Illinois is boosting Medicaid reimbursement rates to abortion providers around the state, a move that Governor JB Pritzker says is intended to help them keep pace with the increased demand for their services as neighboring states tighten their restrictions on the procedure. Reimbursement rates will increase by 20 percent, which...
wmay.com
Some look to streamline Illinois’ cannabis regulations with statewide commission
(The Center Square) – To simplify the state’s regulation of the legal cannabis industry while working to reduce litigation and the specter of politics, some in Illinois are looking to create a statewide cannabis commission. As it is right now, entrepreneurs in the adult-use and medical cannabis industry...
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Embattled DCFS director grilled by Legislative Audit Commission over massive failures
Since December, nine children have died under DCFS’ watch. Meanwhile, DCFS Director Marc Smith has been held in contempt of court 12 times for failing to place children in state care appropriately. Last week, Director Smith and DCFS staff appeared before the bipartisan Legislative Audit Commission to answer for troubling missteps outlined in recent State audits of the agency. According to CBS 2 Chicago and other media reports, Smith was grilled by legislators over the agency’s massive and repeated failures to protect children under its care.
Governor JB Pritzker announces increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortions
Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday an expansion in funding for reproductive health.
wmay.com
Animatronic Dinosaurs To Be Featured At Illinois State Fair
Among the new attractions at this year’s Illinois State Fair will be a collection of very large animatronic dinosaurs. The exhibit in Happy Hollow is created by Dino Don, Inc., billed as the world’s leading supplier of robotic dinosaurs for museums, zoos and other attractions. The company was a consultant on the original Jurassic Park movie.
wmay.com
$1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize Still Unclaimed
It’s been a week since a ticket sold in Northern Illinois matched all the winning numbers for a $1.3 billion Mega Millions prize… but no one has yet come forward to claim those winnings. Illinois Lottery officials say that’s not really surprising, because of the life-altering ramifications of...
Comments / 0