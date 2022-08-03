ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Op-Ed: Kim Foxx has a lot of enemies but one major friend

By Staff
wmay.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wmay.com

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago magazine

The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area

You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
southportcorridorchicago.com

Ald. Tom Tunny to either quit – or run for Mayor

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, Five-term Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), chairman of the Zoning Committee, said “he plans to take some time during the council’s August recess before deciding whether to call it quits — or even run for mayor.”. “There’s a parade of...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
Person
George Soros
Person
Larry Krasner
Person
Jussie Smollett
Person
Lori Lightfoot
NBC Chicago

2 Chicago Men Reject Plea Deals for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Two Chicago men charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea deals offered by federal prosecutors, according to court records obtained by NBC 5 Investigates. Athanasios Zoyganeles, who was arrested and charged in February, accepted a deal and pleaded guilty on July...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Chicago Mayor#Violent Crime#Chicago Police#The City Council#State#Illinois Safety#Democratic#Lo
CBS Chicago

Amid rash of gun violence, Waukegan and North Chicago demand same resources as Highland Park

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders in Lake County are calling for help – as a rash of shootings in Waukegan and other northeastern areas of the county since mid-July has the community on edge.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart called an emergency townhall Thursday night.Neighbors in Waukegan and North Chicago are hoping for answers for a way to curb gun violence in their towns. They are calling for the same resources brought to Highland Park, at the south end of Lake County, following the July 4th parade massacre there exactly one month ago.Ray...
WAUKEGAN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
CBS Chicago

South Shore block club shows power in numbers; fights for services and amenities

CHICAGO (CBS) – Block clubs have long been a bedrock in Chicago: Neighbors coming together for mutual support, friendship, and to make their voices heard for community improvements. Perhaps they've never been more important than now as the city grapples with serious problems.We visited the Ridgeland-Cregier block club in South Shore and found they are as committed as ever.  The signs of commitment are clear the moment you step onto the 7800 block of South Ridgeland -- the lawns, the homes, the way William Harper cares for his property, and the street, and the sidewalk."They see me out here cleaning,...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

After Outrage, West Side Mural Removed

AUSTIN — A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave. in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Department of Public Health as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights

A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy