Op-Ed: Kim Foxx has a lot of enemies but one major friend

Read on www.wmay.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
wlsam.com
Pritzker vs. Bailey: Is Chicago a “Hell Hole” or a City on the Rise?
John Howell is joined by David Greising, President and CEO of the Better Government Association. They discuss Darren Bailey and J.B. Pritzker’s very different views on Chicago, and what this means for both the city and their campaigns.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot receives endorsement from IL Senator Tammy Duckworth
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot received her first state-wide endorsement Thursday. Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth announced she is backing the incumbent mayor.
Chicago magazine
The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area
You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
Lakeview Ald. Tom Tunney Says He Might Quit — Or Run For Mayor: Report
LAKEVIEW — Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) is considering whether or not to run for reelection as Lakeview’s alderman or whether he might run for mayor, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report. Tunney, who was appointed alderman in 2002 by then-mayor Richard M. Daley to fill a vacancy, told...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth shares her experience with assault weapons as she advocates for ban
As someone who carried an assault rifle for 23 years, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth believes she is in a unique position to talk to her colleagues on the other side of the aisle.
southportcorridorchicago.com
Ald. Tom Tunny to either quit – or run for Mayor
According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, Five-term Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), chairman of the Zoning Committee, said “he plans to take some time during the council’s August recess before deciding whether to call it quits — or even run for mayor.”. “There’s a parade of...
SCRAM vendor continues to operate despite lapsed contract with Cook County
The private vendor that provides electronic alcohol-monitoring devices to the Cook County Circuit Court has been operating without a contract for more than 18 months, Injustice Watch has learned. Since the contract expired in January 2021, more than 200 people have been required by Cook County judges to wear the...
Pritzker isn't endorsing Lightfoot for re-election, at least not yet
At two different news conferences Thursday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was asked whether he’ll support Lightfoot in her bid for re-election.
RELATED PEOPLE
2 Chicago Men Reject Plea Deals for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Two Chicago men charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea deals offered by federal prosecutors, according to court records obtained by NBC 5 Investigates. Athanasios Zoyganeles, who was arrested and charged in February, accepted a deal and pleaded guilty on July...
Cook County Investigates ICE Purchasing of Data Software to Target Undocumented Immigrants
The post Cook County Investigates ICE Purchasing of Data Software to Target Undocumented Immigrants appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Ending cash bail will make things more dangerous, suburban prosecutor warns: 'What you see in Chicago, we'll have here'
The top prosecutor in Will County is issuing a dire warning about what will happen when cash bail ends in Illinois at the beginning of 2023.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Archdiocese to pay $1.75M settlement to woman who says she was abused by priest in 1980s
CHICAGO - The Archdiocese of Chicago and the Carmelites, a Catholic religious order, will pay a reported $1.75 million to a woman who claimed she was repeatedly sexually abused as a girl by a priest at St. Cyril Catholic Church on the South Side. The case was brought by a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideradio.com
Former ‘Mix’ Chicago Co-Host Appeals Decision In Defamation Suit Against Hubbard.
Melissa McGurren, the former morning show co-host at hot AC “The Mix” WTMX Chicago whose $10 million defamation suit against Hubbard Radio was dismissed by a federal judge in March, is appealing that decision. McGurren, who claimed the company defamed her when it responded to her harassment charges...
Amid rash of gun violence, Waukegan and North Chicago demand same resources as Highland Park
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders in Lake County are calling for help – as a rash of shootings in Waukegan and other northeastern areas of the county since mid-July has the community on edge.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart called an emergency townhall Thursday night.Neighbors in Waukegan and North Chicago are hoping for answers for a way to curb gun violence in their towns. They are calling for the same resources brought to Highland Park, at the south end of Lake County, following the July 4th parade massacre there exactly one month ago.Ray...
30 years later: Legacy of 2 lawmen killed in Chicago courthouse shootout
CHICAGO — This is the story of a suburban officer who became a criminal and the two lawmen who stopped his escape attempt from a downtown Chicago courthouse. Jeffrey Erickson hid a handcuff key in his mouth and used it to get free from his restraints as he was moved into the basement of the […]
Missing University of Chicago student reunited with family after several months
A Chinese University of Chicago student who had been missing for three months has been reunited with his family. Diwen Fan was seen leaving his dorm in early May and he appeared to have vanished.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Shore block club shows power in numbers; fights for services and amenities
CHICAGO (CBS) – Block clubs have long been a bedrock in Chicago: Neighbors coming together for mutual support, friendship, and to make their voices heard for community improvements. Perhaps they've never been more important than now as the city grapples with serious problems.We visited the Ridgeland-Cregier block club in South Shore and found they are as committed as ever. The signs of commitment are clear the moment you step onto the 7800 block of South Ridgeland -- the lawns, the homes, the way William Harper cares for his property, and the street, and the sidewalk."They see me out here cleaning,...
After Outrage, West Side Mural Removed
AUSTIN — A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave. in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Department of Public Health as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
Chicago would-be robber dies after woman stands her ground and shoots him
A Chicago teenager died days after he and a group attempted to rob an armed 32-year-old woman on the city's South Side.
'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights
A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
Comments / 9