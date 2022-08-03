Drivers can slow down to save money at the pumps

When protagonist Dr. Robert Neville, played by actor Will Smith, methodically fills his tank in the eerie void-of-life post-apocalyptic 2007 thriller I Am Legend , the more than $6 per gallon gas is intentionally placed.

That is so moviegoers can only imagine the future price of gas as far-reaching and unthinkable as the mutant night-feeders he is forced to battle.

Alas, fast-forward 15 years. Minus the virus-infected monsters with superhuman strength and knack for rage, gas has not only hit those once-upon-a-time unimaginable prices, they have kept going. In March, prices topped $8 a gallon at a station in Death Valley’s Furnace Creek, Calif, according to multiple media reports and, in the metro Toledo area, the highest average price of gas topped $5 in early June.

Analysts have warned of gas price volatility due to the geopolitical unrest resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions. Added to that is summer travel and the higher cost of producing the special summer gasoline blends, which have also been blamed on the rising fuel costs.

In Toledo, average gas prices have dropped steadily in the past month to below $4, according to GasBuddy. But whether consumers will ever see prices drop below $3 a gallon again remains to be seen, AAA public and government affairs manager Kara Hitchens said.

“I think it’s a possibility,” Ms. Hitchens said. “Everything is really still so volatile, it can go up and down, and it’s hard to make a prediction on what gas prices are going to do the rest of the summer.”

A group of drivers tries to beat the odds when it comes to fuel consumption simply by changing their driving habits. Hypermilers, as they are called, have embraced a type of driving style that maximizes fuel efficiencies, which is especially important given the current gas situation.

Their techniques aren’t complicated, said Bill Chenaille, a self-described hypermiler from Chambersburg Pa. He recommends several techniques, including letting off the gas and coasting as much as possible, when it is possible.

“I literally get 40 mpg on country roads in a car rated 32 mpg on the highway,” he said.

Mr. Chenaille commutes to his job as a teacher 80 miles per day in his 2013 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen, and he estimates saving $1,300 annually in gas costs simply by embracing the hypermiler driving style.

As opposed to aggressive driving and punching the gas pedal then hitting the brakes, hypermilers will implement “normal” acceleration to get up to cruising or “threshold speed” then they will keep the car at that speed, which he says takes little gas to maintain. When possible, hypermilers will also “feather” or lightly press the gas pedal, even coasting to a gradual stop when possible. To be successful at it, hypermilers also look ahead and remain vigilant and calm.

“Everybody can do it,” he said. “You don’t need to put special fuel in your car or do anything to your car, you just need to drive differently.”

In addition to paying attention to the gas and brake pedals, hypermilers implore the practice of actually shutting off the car when it is stopped for longer than 20 seconds, even at red lights, to save on fuel. Newer model cars have that feature built-in to cut down on emissions. Hypermilers also advocate keeping vehicles well maintained while carrying lighter loads when possible as well as assessing the tire pressure, which Mr. Chenaille says should remain at the maximum inflation or slightly above the recommended guidelines.

Critics of hypermilers have said the hyper focus on gas consumption makes for unsafe driving because it leads to the kind of slow driving that impedes traffic. Hypermilers have also been accused of turning off the ignition key while the car is coasting, which can adversely impact the power steering and power brakes. They are also accused of overinflating tires to a dangerous level or tailgating a big rig to reduce resistance, which also saves fuel.

Mr. Chenaille does not subscribe to extreme measures when it comes to hypermiling, and disagrees with the sentiment that he poses a risk. Instead, like many other hypermilers, Mr Chenaille drives the speed limit or more often 5 mph over it. Mr. Chenaille has installed a real-time gas gauge indicator on the dashboard, which he says will show consumption use. He also tracks his mileage each day and, in 2015, he started a Facebook group to connect with other drivers who subscribe to being a hypermiler.

“I never try to get myself into a situation in which I am putting myself or my family in danger because I am going so slow,” he said. “Even when you get up to 55 or 60 mph and then get over to the traveling side of the road you’re not putting yourself in danger. You’re also not going to get lower gas mileage because it all depends on how you get up to that 60 mph and how you maintain it once you get there.”

While not all drivers become hypermilers, the price of gas definitely impacts driving habits, according to a July survey from AAA. It showed that when gas hit $5 per gallon, 88 percent would drive less and 74 percent said they would combine errands. In addition, approximately 30 percent said they would postpone a vacation and delay making a major purchase.

AAA recommends a number of driving tips to conserve gas, which includes having properly inflated tires and mapping out trips to avoid backtracking, which adds extra miles. Also avoiding peak driving times, which can mean less idle time, as well as choosing regular gas instead of the more expensive premium, is also best when possible. It is also recommended to use the right oil to keep the engine operating at high efficiency.

Experts also agree with hypermilers when it comes to speed, advising drivers to slow down. Because fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars before dropping off at higher speeds, drivers can actually improve fuel economy by as much as 14 percent by reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph.

Ms. Hitchens recommends accelerating smoothly and evenly to avoid those jackrabbit starts.

“On a stretch of road where the lights are timed, and you can pace yourself to get through those lights, helps,” she said.

For city driving, Ms. Hitchens also recommends shutting off the air conditioner to reduce the load on the engine. That practice, however, is not recommended for highway driving as that would put too much drag on the car, she added.

“I know that we have had some really hot days but, if at all possible, roll down those windows and enjoy that fresh air,” she said.