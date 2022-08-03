79-year-old New Berlin man killed in crash

David “Dude” Plehn, 64, passed away on June 9, 2022, just nine days shy of his 65th birthday. He brought a unique spark to this world and will be deeply missed. Dude was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He grew up in Waukesha and moved to central Wisconsin, where he spent most of his time showing off his impressive fishing skills, hunting, camping, gardening and sitting by the campfire with a cocktail in hand. He also loved his cut off tees, never wearing shoes, listening to his tunes, playing darts, tinkering in his garage, doodling, playing word games, reading, rummaging — and, of course, spending time with his family and friends. Everywhere Dude went people were drawn to him. With his magnetic personality and sense of humor, he brought smiles and endless laughter to everyone around him. He was preceded in death by his dad, David (Toad); his sister Tracy; sister-in-law Sharon; and many buddies.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO