79-year-old New Berlin man killed in crash

Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Pedestrian shot with 'splat gun'
9:15 p.m. Thursday — A caller in the area of North West Barstow Street and Bank Street reported she was walking with someone and they felt a stinging on their backs, possibly from a “splat gun.” A suspicious vehicle was seen leaving the area. Read the full...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy Updates
On Nov. 21, 2021, a man driving an SUV plowed through safety barriers and into parade participants at the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade on Main St. Dozens were struck as the driver of the SUV traveled along the entire parade route. In total, over 60 people were injured and six...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dog missing around Waukesha South
WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M
GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend's downtown Riverwalk west side under construction
WEST BEND — Construction on the west side of the Downtown Riverwalk has begun, moving the city forward on the multiyear project to improve community and pedestrian resources along the Milwaukee River near downtown. The city announced the beginning of phase two construction for the Riverwalk on Facebook this...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Donald A. Pruefer “Don,” 83
Mr. Don Pruefer of West Bend, formerly of Port Washington and Campbellsport, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. He was 83 years old. Don was born in Watertown on September 27, 1938, son of Alvin Pruefer and Betty...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marty’s to reopen Aug. 16 after being closed since May
BROOKFIELD — As one Marty’s customer said on Facebook, “That pizza shaped hole in my heart is filled once again!”. Steve Merz, Marty’s Pizza general manager, said the reaction to the reopening news has been amazing. Marty’s Pizza on Wednesday announced its Brookfield location would reopen.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Noreen Helen Kircher
Noreen Helen Kircher (nee Hoffman), 92, of West Bend, entered eternal life on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at The Cottages in West Bend surrounded by her loving family. Noreen was born on June 5, 1930, in Grant County, daughter of the late George and Helen (nee Ball) Hoffman. Noreen graduated from Lancaster High School with the class of 1948. She attended Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, Minnesota and went on to work as a Laboratory Technician at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Garith D. Carlson
Garith D. Carlson of Janesville, formerly of Palmyra, died on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the age of 95. He was born in Waukesha on April 27, 1927, the son of Rudolph and Helen (nee Coleman) Carlson. Garith served as a civilian mariner in the United States Merchant Marines. He...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary J. Pfannerstill, 88
Mary J. Pfannerstill, longtime resident of Grafton, was born to eternal life on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Lawlis Family Hospice, in Mequon, at the age of 88 years. Mary was born in Butternut on December 4, 1933, the daughter of the late John Furtak and the late Matilda (nee Preisner) Furtak. She attended school in Butternut, and upon graduation from Butternut High School, Mary relocated to the Milwaukee area. Once she arrived in Milwaukee, Mary worked various jobs and became involved in many softball leagues. She had a true love for all sports, but thoroughly enjoyed playing softball. This is where she met the love of her life, Jim Pfannerstill, and after many months together, they were united in marriage on September 17, 1960. Together their marriage was blessed with four children, Dave, Al, Sue, and Gary.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brookfield Marty’s Pizza to reopen
BROOKFIELD — Heartbroken pizza lovers, dry your tears. Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield, 16630 W. Bluemound Rd., announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting with carry outs and lunchtime deliveries. “We will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. while we train some new staff....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Shopping and listening to music in West Bend
The weather was perfect for day two of West Bend's Maxwell Street Days. With the rain all day on Wednesday, the business community decided to hold the event one more day. What a great time to bring the community businesses together. Also on Thursday, two bands played for Music On Main. The opening band was The Moon Mobile, a band made up of 4th through 8th graders in the local area. Following these talented young rockers was Left on Sunset.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Deer enthusiasts by the hundreds
Friday was the first day of Deer Fest at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Many hunting enthusiasts came out to check out the vendors and setups. Ravin, a crossbow company, was on hand to show their new product line and let customers try out the new crossbow on a target range. From trail camera to hunting stands and bows to guns, they were all set up for everyone to check out and purchase.
Greater Milwaukee Today
June M. Knowlton
June M. Knowlton, 88, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was born on June 12, 1934, to the late Clarence and Eline Knowlton (nee Bean) in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire High School. In June of 1953 she was united in marriage to Carl Acker. June worked for 25 years at Regal Ware as an Executive Secretary. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Business at the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh. On September 19, 1987, she was united in marriage to Ned Sengpiel.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gary Lee Baehler
We celebrate the life of Gary Lee Baehler, who passed away peacefully Friday June, 24, 2022. Gary was born on August 6, 1939, and lived the early part of his life in North Lake, Wisconsin. His early life was spent on the Baehler dairy farm. He was an avid sport...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies attending 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade
WAUKESHA — Since it was announced Wednesday that the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 4 instead of the traditionally-scheduled Sunday before Thanksgiving, a representative with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies confirmed some of the members of the dance group will be walking in the parade. At...
Greater Milwaukee Today
David A. Plehn
David “Dude” Plehn, 64, passed away on June 9, 2022, just nine days shy of his 65th birthday. He brought a unique spark to this world and will be deeply missed. Dude was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He grew up in Waukesha and moved to central Wisconsin, where he spent most of his time showing off his impressive fishing skills, hunting, camping, gardening and sitting by the campfire with a cocktail in hand. He also loved his cut off tees, never wearing shoes, listening to his tunes, playing darts, tinkering in his garage, doodling, playing word games, reading, rummaging — and, of course, spending time with his family and friends. Everywhere Dude went people were drawn to him. With his magnetic personality and sense of humor, he brought smiles and endless laughter to everyone around him. He was preceded in death by his dad, David (Toad); his sister Tracy; sister-in-law Sharon; and many buddies.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Raising money for Morgan
WEST BEND — Landon Durham and Matt Theisen spent much of Wednesday participating in Maxwell Street Day in downtown West Bend. However, they were not providing deals for shoppers; with two lemonade stands outside of Crane & Arrow and River Shores Chiropractic, they raised money for the Morgan Matthew Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization named for Theisen’s late son, which in turn raises funds for Children’s Hospital.
