Cases of possible swine influenza being investigated in Jackson County, W.Va.

Several cases of swine flu reported in West Virginia, DHHR investigating
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR and the Jackson County Health Department are investigating several reports of people who have developed a swine influenza-like illness. Officials said they developed the illness after working closely with swine that had respiratory symptoms and fever at the Jackson County Fair. DHHR’s...
Swine flu investigated in West Virginia after people sickened at fair
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Several people that handled swine at the Jackson County Fair have developed a flu-like illness with respiratory symptoms and fever, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health (BPH). The DHHR and the Jackson County Health Department are investigating the cases. The […]
Farm and Dairy
Swine influenza detected in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and submitted to Moorefield Animal Health...
Metro News
Pig barn will be off limits at State Fair following swine flu case in Jackson County
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — Changes will be made to pig exhibits at this year’s State Fair of West Virginia to protect the public from swine flu. State Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said on Thursday’s MetroNews “Talkline” the fair, which starts this time next week, will close off the swine barn after a person who attended the Jackson County Fair last week tested positive for swine flu.
Metro 911 says high water reported in some locations in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Metro 911 said there were reports Friday afternoon of high water in some locations in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said there were multiple spots in Charleston with high water. The National Weather Service advised that a strong thunderstorm will affect the Kanawha County area with winds...
Putnam County Sheriff: ‘I’m just looking to make my state better’
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton responded on Facebook to the Governor saying: “I just want everybody to understand that I’m not looking for an argument. I’m not looking for a fight. I’m just looking to make my state better … And I’m running into brick wall after brick […]
Justice answers Putnam sheriff on abandoned vehicle issue
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice Friday asking for assistance in enforcement of a state law focusing on the removal of abandoned vehicles from public and private property. In his letter, Eggleton tells Justice that he’s learned since taking office...
Clients claim Lincoln County lawyer cut off communication, stole money
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The people who trusted former Lincoln County Family Court Judge Scott Elswick are speaking out, saying they feel betrayed by their attorney. They are claiming he “ghosted” them when they needed his help the most. Elswick was a Family Court Judge in Lincoln County for 8 years until he left […]
4 fire departments respond to Roane County fire
Editor’s Note: Dispatchers have provided an updated address that is in the 2600 block of Clay Road, which is in the Clover community, but has a Spencer, West Virginia address. The address was originally reported as the 2500 block. This article reflects that update. UPDATE: (3:12 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022) – Roane County Dispatchers say […]
DHHR updates COVID numbers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 3,166 active cases of COVID-19. Wednesday’s dashboard update shows 995 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. There were six additional deaths recorded including the deaths of a 65-year old female from Hardy County, an 86-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, a 51-year old male from Mercer County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 85-year old female from Braxton County.
Destroyed bridge traps people in Jackson County community for more than a day
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong rains Monday night into Tuesday morning washed away a bridge in Jackson County around 100 feet downstream. Brandon Hall, who lives in Evans, West Virginia, woke up to go to work Tuesday morning, but there was no way for him to get across. “Walked...
Woman reported missing from eastern Kanawha County area
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Kanawha County are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been reported missing. Alyssa Smith, 25, has been reported missing from the eastern Kanawha County area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Smith is described as...
‘Shelter in Place’ order lifted
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A ‘Shelter in Place’ order has been lifted, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. County Manager Jennifer Herrald says a light haze and smell of chlorine was in the air in the area. Dispatchers say it was reported a little after 5 a.m. Thursday.
Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Galen Flowers, 40, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 6, 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a federal search warrant at Flowers’s St. Albans home and at an adjoining property on which Flowers admitted he had been storing some of his property and other belongings, including several cars. DEA agents seized over 1,300 grams of actual methamphetamine and quantities of other controlled substances, including fentanyl, in connection with the search. Agents also seized 21 firearms and a stolen, loaded Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which Flowers had obtained in an exchange for drugs.
2022 Multifest is underway in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Multifest is in full swing on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. The event runs from Friday to Sunday. On Friday, participants heard music and got to eat plenty of good food. On Saturday, there’s a hip-hop workout, along with Zumba and yoga. Former NBA player and current Assistant Marshall Basketball Coach Tamar […]
W.Va. K9 search and rescue team returns home after serving in Eastern Ky.
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — As members of the K9 Search and Rescue Services of West Virginia watched floodwaters wreak havoc on Eastern Kentucky from afar, they felt a calling to offer their unique services to neighbors. “It brought back the memories of 2016 when we deployed there," founder...
NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
Investigation launched after Interstate 64 shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — An investigation is underway following a road rage shooting Friday morning. According to the West Virginia State Police, a driver allegedly fired one shot at another vehicle while traveling east on Interstate 64 near 16th Street in Cabell County. The bullet struck the driver’s rear side door and missed the person’s 3-year-old son.
Man wanted for escaping from home confinement
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports that Anthony Lamont Benson of Parkersburg absconded from home confinement on August 4, 2022. Anthony was ordered into home confinement for bond supervision by Judge J.D. Beane of Wood County. There is now a warrant on file for escape...
West Virginia American Water awards over $19,000 to 21 fire departments across the state
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announced its 10th annual Firefighting Support Grant Program recipients. The company will award $19,788 in assistance to 21 fire departments and emergency management services within the company’s service area. The program covers many fire department expenses, including personal protective gear and communications equipment.
