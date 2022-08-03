US Navy sailor from Etowah falls overboard in Baltic Sea; search efforts called off

Read on wlos.com
WLOS.com
US Navy says 'bright' Henderson County sailor 'lost overboard' in Baltic Sea
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Navy on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, officially identified the sailor who fell overboard just days prior while operating in the Baltic Sea as Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman. The Navy also issued a statement from the commanding officer of the USS Arleigh Burke,...
WLOS.com
WNC war veteran to receive prestigious honor from French government
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A World War II veteran from the mountains is receiving a big honor. George Sarros, a volunteer at the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas in Brevard, was a part of the D-Day invasion. The French government is honoring him with the Legion of Merit.
WLOS.com
Storms ground flights in Asheville, nationwide
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was more stress for travelers Friday with hundreds of flights canceled at airports across the United States. According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were canceled. That came after about 1,200 flights were canceled Thursday. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said the...
WLOS.com
Search underway for missing Tennessee man whose phone pinged in Cherokee area
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A search is underway for a man who is missing. The family of 23-year-old Bryce Evans says he was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, heading from Knoxville, Tennessee, to UNC Charlotte, where he has an internship. “The last thing they [his family]...
WLOS.com
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
WLOS.com
Point Lookout Trail to close temporarily for landslide repairs starting Aug. 8
NEBO, N.C. (WLOS) — Point Lookout Trail on the Grandfather Ranger District in Nebo will be temporarily closed for repairs beginning Aug. 8, 2022. Officials said the trail is expected to remain closed for up to two months, and Mill Creek Road can be used as an alternate route during the closure.
WLOS.com
Long-running NC Mineral & Gem Festival celebrates 63rd year this weekend in Spruce Pine
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WLOS) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend and something gorgeous to look at?. The North Carolina Mineral and Gem Festival is happening Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7 in Mitchell County. The festival is a big deal for one couple from South...
WLOS.com
Investigation into Duke Energy over chemical spray shows no state law violation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There's an update to an investigation into chemical concerns in a Buncombe County neighborhood, following Duke Energy employees spraying herbicide close to residents' homes. After neighbors filed complaints with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was...
WLOS.com
Storms bring hail, ominous clouds to Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Lightning lit the skies over much of Western North Carolina as stormy weather rolled through Wednesday night. Downed trees and hail were reported in Fletcher, and there were reports of several trees down in Marion. Want to submit your photos or see more from others...
WLOS.com
Missing: Buncombe County authorities searching for missing Weaverville man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County authorities are asking for help locating a missing Weaverville area man last heard from nearly two weeks ago. Authorities say Tyler Joseph Buckner, 22, was last heard from on July 23rd, 2022, when he spoke with his mother. Buckner has medical issues,...
WLOS.com
450 crew members working to get huge Pratt & Whitney plant finished by November
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The winding road hundreds of construction crews and dump truck drivers take to get to the Pratt and Whitney job site starts with a turn off Brevard Road. For nearly a year, the 1.2-million-square-foot plant has been going up -- and 450 crew members are...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A young U.S. Navy sailor from the Etowah community of Henderson County fell overboard a Navy ship on Monday, Aug. 1 in the Baltic Sea, and the search and rescue efforts have been called off. The family of David "Dee" Spearman confirmed Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that he was the man who fell overboard Monday near Helsinki, Finland. Spearman was 19 years old.
WLOS.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Marion transported to Mission with serious injuries
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials say one pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Marion Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, and was transported to a hospital. McDowell County Emergency Services said the incident happened at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday on US 221 South. Officials said the pedestrian was struck by a...
WLOS.com
Asheville Regional Airport opens new cell phone lot for those picking up travelers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has opened a new Cell Phone Lot. This lot is located across the street from the main entrance to the terminal, on Airport Park Rd. The lot will give those picking up passengers a complimentary place to park and wait. The Airport has also expanded the Shuttle Lot in the same area.
WLOS.com
Above-average hurricane season expected this year, per latest reports
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The latest batch of hurricane season predictions were released today, and they still anticipate an above-average hurricane season. Colorado State University Senior Research Scientist Philip Klotzbach, along with a team of researchers in the Atmospheric Science Department at C.S.U., say an above-average 2022 Atlantic basin hurricane season is likely, despite a quieter start than what we have experienced in the last two years.
WLOS.com
Bill Moore Community Park, Fletcher area sustain damage from strong storms
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Strong storms rolled through parts of western North Carolina late Wednesday night, Aug. 3. Bill Moore Community Park in Fletcher, as well as the surrounding area, had visible damage from the strong winds. Fletcher Mayor Preston Blakely told News 13 at least 10 large trees...
WLOS.com
Sherman's Sports and Army Store celebrates 100 years in business in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A family-owned business in Hendersonville is surviving the odds. Sherman's Sports and Army Store, situated on the corner of North Main Street, is celebrating a major milestone -- 100 years in business. Sherman's opened in 1922 as a general store. Today, it mainly sells outdoor...
WLOS.com
Don't be alarmed: Training to be conducted at Rosman High School & Middle on Aug. 4
ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County emergency personnel will be conducting a training exercise at two schools in Rosman on Thursday, Aug. 4. Officials say the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office, Transylvania County Schools, Rosman Fire Rescue and other Transylvania County emergency responders will be conducting the exercise at Rosman High School / Rosman Middle School.
WLOS.com
Haywood Co. Sheriff's Office collects supplies for Kentucky flood victims, pays it forward
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is collecting donations for the people devastated by the flooding in Kentucky. A trailer for those items has now been set up outside the sheriff’s office in Waynesville. Right now, some of the items most needed are shovels,...
WLOS.com
Bubble experiment helps Zaniac campers better visualize concept of surface tension
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One summer camp is bubbling over with science and fun!. The campers at Zaniac in Biltmore Park are learning how to combine different ingredients to get a reaction. Instructors say it's a science experiment that better explains how it works. They say for most children,...
