US Navy sailor from Etowah falls overboard in Baltic Sea; search efforts called off

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The latest batch of hurricane season predictions were released today, and they still anticipate an above-average hurricane season. Colorado State University Senior Research Scientist Philip Klotzbach, along with a team of researchers in the Atmospheric Science Department at C.S.U., say an above-average 2022 Atlantic basin hurricane season is likely, despite a quieter start than what we have experienced in the last two years.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO