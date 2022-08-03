ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

US Navy sailor from Etowah falls overboard in Baltic Sea; search efforts called off

By WLOS Staff
 2 days ago
WNC war veteran to receive prestigious honor from French government

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A World War II veteran from the mountains is receiving a big honor. George Sarros, a volunteer at the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas in Brevard, was a part of the D-Day invasion. The French government is honoring him with the Legion of Merit.
Storms ground flights in Asheville, nationwide

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was more stress for travelers Friday with hundreds of flights canceled at airports across the United States. According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were canceled. That came after about 1,200 flights were canceled Thursday. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said the...
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
Investigation into Duke Energy over chemical spray shows no state law violation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There's an update to an investigation into chemical concerns in a Buncombe County neighborhood, following Duke Energy employees spraying herbicide close to residents' homes. After neighbors filed complaints with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was...
Storms bring hail, ominous clouds to Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Lightning lit the skies over much of Western North Carolina as stormy weather rolled through Wednesday night. Downed trees and hail were reported in Fletcher, and there were reports of several trees down in Marion. Want to submit your photos or see more from others...
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A young U.S. Navy sailor from the Etowah community of Henderson County fell overboard a Navy ship on Monday, Aug. 1 in the Baltic Sea, and the search and rescue efforts have been called off. The family of David "Dee" Spearman confirmed Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that he was the man who fell overboard Monday near Helsinki, Finland. Spearman was 19 years old.
Above-average hurricane season expected this year, per latest reports

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The latest batch of hurricane season predictions were released today, and they still anticipate an above-average hurricane season. Colorado State University Senior Research Scientist Philip Klotzbach, along with a team of researchers in the Atmospheric Science Department at C.S.U., say an above-average 2022 Atlantic basin hurricane season is likely, despite a quieter start than what we have experienced in the last two years.
Don't be alarmed: Training to be conducted at Rosman High School & Middle on Aug. 4

ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County emergency personnel will be conducting a training exercise at two schools in Rosman on Thursday, Aug. 4. Officials say the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office, Transylvania County Schools, Rosman Fire Rescue and other Transylvania County emergency responders will be conducting the exercise at Rosman High School / Rosman Middle School.
