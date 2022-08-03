Read on parsippanyfocus.com
Teen Struck By Car In Morris County: DEVELOPING
A teen was struck by a car in Morris County, developing reports say. A 16-year-old girl was hit near 123 E. Main St. in Denville shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. An ambulance was called to the scene to evaluate the victim,...
Some of the most polluted and toxic sites in NJ now have new life
The United States Environmental Protection Agency makes distinctions between redeveloping lands that have been designated as Superfund areas, and other contaminated sites such as brownfields. For the former, there are nearly 60 sites in New Jersey that have cleared a certain level of remediation to be declared safe for reuse,...
Couple in their 80s unaccounted for after Morristown fire
MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- Two people are unaccounted for after a fire tore through a mansion overnight in Morristown, New Jersey. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office identified them as 87-year-old Robert Ricciardi and 85-year-old Gemma Ricciardi."Two elderly persons, they still have not been located. We're in the process now, it's going to take quite a bit of time of investigation," Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carrol told reporters. "We're looking also for the cause and origin, and we'll have more information as we develop it."As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, police kept people far back from the property on Normandy Heights Road and Ellyn Court....
N.J. sheriff's office kicks off ambulance pilot program staffed with COs
PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. — Staffing shortages continue to affect public safety agencies of all sizes around the country – and Passaic County, New Jersey, is not immune to this problem. After facing a shortage of EMS volunteers to staff its ambulances, the county is now relying on a...
‘Entirely Inaccurate’ Morris County Assault Alert Posted To Neighborhood Watch Site, Police Say
Police in Morris County are setting the record straight regarding a bogus assault report that was posted on a local neighborhood alert site. A report about an assault involving armed assailants driving a white vehicle near Overlook Avenue in East Hanover Township was shared on the Ring app on Friday, August 5, Police Chief Chris Cannizzo said in a release.
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
Police Respond to Shooting in Passaic, No Victims Identified
PASSAIC, NJ – Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A....
Six Heading to Prison in New Jersey Stolen Vehicle Trafficking and Fencing Operation
TRENTON, NJ – Six members of a Newark-based automobile theft and trafficking operation are headed...
Teen boy, 17, found dead on NJ Transit tracks
A 17-year-old boy was found dead on NJ Transit tracks in Union County on Thursday night. The cause of his death remains unknown at this time.
Family of teen swimmer who drowned on N.J. waterfront sues city
The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Perth Amboy two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the waterfront was dangerous at the time and city officials did nothing to protect swimmers. John Robert Vazquez, of Perth Amboy, suffered “fatal drowning injuries” on July 9,...
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of...
Pedestrian, 64, Hospitalized In Morris County Hit-And-Run, Police Say
A 64-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a car that left the scene in Morris County, authorities said. The female victim was struck on Main Street near Waverly Place in Madison around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, local police said in a release. The victim was taken...
NJ program feeds families in need with help from restaurants
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Many restaurants were hard hit during the pandemic and are now facing tough times with rising inflation.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, a New Jersey program allows nonprofits to purchase foods from restaurants throughout the state in order to feed families and bridge the gap.At Cafe Peanut in Jersey City, there were hundreds of bags loaded with gourmet meals to be delivered to families in need."We know hunger waits for no one," said Dr. Leeja Carter, with the Coalition for Food and Health Equity.The Sustain and Serve Hunger Project by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)...
Woodbridge, NJ officers open an empanada food truck
Today's #BlueFriday is taking a slightly different turn. I've combined three things I talk about often on and off the air. Supporting law enforcement, small business, and food!. Our honorees for this Friday are two Woodbridge cops Perry Penna and George Beato. They took the huge step and the risk...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Fort Lee By SUV Driven By Union City Motorist
A 33-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Fort Lee by an SUV driven by a Union City motorist, authorities said. Mark Williams of Paterson was struck by the southbound 2016 Porsche Cayenne on Lemoine Avenue at Washington Avenue, just north of the George Washington Bridge, around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Lee Police Capt. Edward Young said.
Lane and shoulder closures upcoming on Rt. 21
Get ready for some traffic nightmares on Route 21. The New Jersey Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane and shoulder closures on Route 21 next week as a pavement preservation project begins in Belleville, Nutley, Clifton and Passaic. Beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8, until 3 p.m., contractors...
New Jersey woman celebrates her 108th birthday surrounded by family
Anne Zando was born in Switzerland on July 26, 1914.
