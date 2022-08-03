ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Teen Struck By Car In Morris County: DEVELOPING

A teen was struck by a car in Morris County, developing reports say. A 16-year-old girl was hit near 123 E. Main St. in Denville shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. An ambulance was called to the scene to evaluate the victim,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Couple in their 80s unaccounted for after Morristown fire

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- Two people are unaccounted for after a fire tore through a mansion overnight in Morristown, New Jersey. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office identified them as 87-year-old Robert Ricciardi and 85-year-old Gemma Ricciardi."Two elderly persons, they still have not been located. We're in the process now, it's going to take quite a bit of time of investigation," Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carrol told reporters. "We're looking also for the cause and origin, and we'll have more information as we develop it."As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, police kept people far back from the property on Normandy Heights Road and Ellyn Court....
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

‘Entirely Inaccurate’ Morris County Assault Alert Posted To Neighborhood Watch Site, Police Say

Police in Morris County are setting the record straight regarding a bogus assault report that was posted on a local neighborhood alert site. A report about an assault involving armed assailants driving a white vehicle near Overlook Avenue in East Hanover Township was shared on the Ring app on Friday, August 5, Police Chief Chris Cannizzo said in a release.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

New Jersey couple in their 80s likely killed in house fire

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey couple — both in their 80s — were likely killed when their home was destroyed by a fire in the middle of the night. The fire happened at a home in Morris Township on Normandy Heights Road just before 3 a.m. Friday, according to the Morris County […]
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

NJ program feeds families in need with help from restaurants

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Many restaurants were hard hit during the pandemic and are now facing tough times with rising inflation.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, a New Jersey program allows nonprofits to purchase foods from restaurants throughout the state in order to feed families and bridge the gap.At Cafe Peanut in Jersey City, there were hundreds of bags loaded with gourmet meals to be delivered to families in need."We know hunger waits for no one," said Dr. Leeja Carter, with the Coalition for Food and Health Equity.The Sustain and Serve Hunger Project by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

Lane and shoulder closures upcoming on Rt. 21

Get ready for some traffic nightmares on Route 21. The New Jersey Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane and shoulder closures on Route 21 next week as a pavement preservation project begins in Belleville, Nutley, Clifton and Passaic. Beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8, until 3 p.m., contractors...
BELLEVILLE, NJ

