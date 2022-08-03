Gavin Newsom pushes Hollywood to film in California after Roe v. Wade reversal

Read on www.axios.com
16 states sue to block Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law
Attorneys general from 16 states have opposed Florida's controversial Parental Rights in Education Bill, arguing it lacks educational merit and harms students and teachers. The big picture: The bill, which went into effect July 1, stoked backlash around the U.S., leading to protests among students and educators and criticism from corporate leaders and businesses. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had championed the legislation.
Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority
Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
'Not her body, not her choice': Indiana legislature passes near-total abortion ban
Indiana became the first state in the country since Roe. v. Wade was overturned to approve a near-total abortion ban Friday night. The big picture: The ban comes after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sent the issue of abortion rights back to the states. Many Republican states have already begun taking action to ban the procedure, but Indiana is the first to pass a bill following the ruling.
VP Harris, Mass. Gov. Baker make bipartisan pitch for abortion rights
Vice President Kamala Harris joined forces with Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and the state's top Democrats to pitch abortion protections as a bipartisan issue. Driving the news: Harris met with Baker, Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley and other political leaders at the IBEW Local 103 headquarters in Boston on Thursday, ahead of a pair of Democratic National Committee events on Martha's Vineyard.
Stephen Breyer says America goes the wrong way "from time to time"
Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Saturday made his first public appearance since his retirement, speaking to the American Bar Association Conference in Chicago about his views of the future and the work judges do. The big picture: Breyer officially retired from the high court at the end of...
Death Valley flooding traps at least 1,000 in California national park
A Southwest monsoon has brought historic flash flooding to California, trapping thousands in Death Valley National Park on Friday. Driving the news: At least 1,000 people who were stuck in Death Valley National Park from historic flash flooding made it out of the park with many more planning to leave Saturday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Florida medical board looks to block gender-affirming treatments for minors
Florida's medical board voted Friday to start the process of updating its rules for banning gender-affirming medical treatment for young people. Why it matters: The vote begins a process of updating guidance on gender-affirming treatments in Florida, which is the third most populated state in the country. Driving the news:...
Biden negative for COVID after weeklong "rebound" case
President Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 after seven straight days of testing positive from a "rebound" case, the White House said Saturday. The big picture: Biden originally tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. The president then tested negative after a five-day treatment with the antiviral Paxlovid. He has had a "rebound" COVID case since last Saturday.
The new Senate landscape for the midterms
Five states held primaries this week in a big test for Trump’s political power. In Kansas, the abortion rights victory is cementing Democrats abortion focus ahead of the midterms. Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev and Josh Kraushaar. Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alexandra Botti,...
5. The candidates to watch
Four conservative Latina candidates are raising Republicans' hopes after winning congressional primaries in Texas and Virginia. Driving the news: Now-Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas) flipped a Democrat-held seat in South Texas earlier this summer. She — along with fellow Texans Cassy Garcia and Monica De La Cruz, and Yesli Vega in Virginia — are part of a larger trend of Republican Latinas stepping up to run for office this cycle.
